The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens tribute to Mother’s Day 2022: “A Few Good Moms”

First nomination:

My name is Keoni Roberson and I’d like to nominate my wife, Ammie Roberson. My wife is amazing. We share six children. You’d think this alonewould make her a superhero!

But she works two jobs just to support us while I’m out of work from reconstructive arm surgery from a car accident last year. She is in school as well. My wife wakes up for one job at 6:00 in the morning and works until 4:30 and turns around and goes to the other job from 5 until close, sometimes making it home close to midnight. I really don’t know how she squeezes schooling in there. But she does.

She sacrifices. She cares. She helps. She never complains. She’s giving. I can’t express the gratitude and respect I have for her. Not only does she find time to get our girls’ hair done in the morning, but before she lays her head down on the pillow she also makes sure she prays to God that he watches over them every day.

It’s funny because before this car accident where a person rolled through a stop and practically t-boned the car – breaking our son’s arm and shifting bones and causing extensive damage to mine – I worked a lot. I didn’t appreciate everything my wife did at home with the kids until the roles reversed and I was at home with them and realized how much work goes into home life.

I have nothing but the utmost respect for her! My wife would give the shirt off her back, quite literally. If someone comments they like something she has, she will find a way to get them one too.

When Covid-19 first hit, and we weren’t able to spend time with family, she would cook meals and put them in to-go boxes so her family could eat dinner “together” just at different houses.

She works a job within the community and tries her very best to see the good in people when most won’t. That’s just the type of person she is. She’s honest, brave, and wakes up every day ready to take on the world.

My wife is a superhero. I would be honored if she was chosen as one of the “good moms”. And I will be letting her know I am nominating her.

I wish there was more that I could do! My wife is in school in hopes of becoming a teacher at our children’s school; I’m hoping that they see this article and see the kind of person she is. Then they could see they’d be hiring not only a teacher but also a superhero, and a mom above nothing else.

I love you Ammie. Thanks for being a good mom.

~~~

Thank you, Keoni, for your submission!

Editor’s Note: Submissions are reprinted with minimal editing which includes basic grammar, punctuation and spelling errors. No content has been altered in any way that would affect the facts or telling of this nomination.

It’s not too late to nominate someone to be part of our search for “A Few Good Moms.” Click the article below and nominate a good mom today!

The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, has a great celebrations section to keep you updated on community-wide events and other festivities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.

Have a celebration worth sharing? Contact emma@racinecountyeye.com to discuss your ideas.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.