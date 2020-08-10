When summer theatre classes took a virtual turn this year, the Racine Children’s Theatre was able to take their show online. “The Show Must Go Online!: A Virtual Children’s Musical” will be live-streaming on the RCT’s Facebook page Thursday, August 13 at 6:30 p.m.

The first-of-its-kind musical is a hilarious and heartwarming story of drama teachers and their students as they cope with the cancellation of their school musical, “Brushes with Greatness: The Dental Hygiene Musical!” Filled with fun for the whole family, featured songs include “Deifying Cavity,” “My Face,” and “Harold Rinse.”

Instead of a traditional class-to-stage production, acting students rehearsed scenes, songs, and choreography in live, virtual workshops for two weeks. Under the direction of Kara Ernst-Schalk and Rob Kroes, the 14 cast members’ final show will be produced into a live-streamed performance for the audience to log onto at home.

Those unable to attend the Thursday night performance will have the chance to view it on YouTube Friday, August 14 through Sunday, August 16 as well. A donation is suggested to stream the show and can be made directly through the video link or the Racine Theatre Guild website. Call (262) 633-4218, visit www.racinetheatre.org, or stop by the box office, Monday through Thursday, 12 – 4 p.m. for more information.