When you’re making your way down the list of the day’s dump truck duties, the last thing you want to run into is an issue with your equipment. Like all forms of heavy machinery, a dump truck also needs its fair share of maintenance to continue running properly. Otherwise, you’re risking its components failing on you when you need them most. You might even get into a tragic accident as a result. So, make sure that you’re keeping an eye out for these signs your dump truck needs repairs both before and during your shift.

Active Dashboard Indicators

One of the first things to be aware of is the state of the warning lights on your vehicle’s dashboard. As you’re probably well aware, dump trucks have these indicators to let you know when something isn’t operating as it should. Whether they indicate problems with the tires or the engine, heeding these lights will be the key to addressing some major issues early on.

Loud Engine Noises

Unsettling engine noises can also be a key warning sign your dump truck needs repairs. High-pitched grinding or rattling can mean that the truck’s engine lacks lubrication or that a part has come loose. As such, even if your warning light doesn’t activate, you may still want to take a look at this area should you notice these sounds.

Unresponsive Brakes

Ineffective brakes can present a lot of danger due to their unpredictability. Not only do they make it harder to stop the truck on the road, but they can also impact its ability to stay in one place when parked. Therefore, you’re at risk of causing serious harm should it move unintentionally.

Colored Pipe Exhaust

Another indicator to be on the lookout for is darker-colored vehicle exhaust or excessive smoke production. Though releasing exhaust is essential to the fuel-burning process, black smoke often means that your engine is burning gasoline too quickly. This can lead to additional issues with the overall fuel economy.

Poor Overall Performance

But, if anything should jump out at you and let you know that something’s wrong, it’ll probably be a notable decline in how your dump truck performs. Despite dump trucks’ large sizes, they should still be responsive and easy to maneuver around hazards. If you’re struggling to do this, it could mean there’s hidden damage to address.