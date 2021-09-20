RACINE – The theft of a video gaming system by a suspect with a “recognizable gait” was behind the August 12 homicide of Rebecca Rannow, 41, according to a criminal complaint issued by the Racine County District Attorney’s Office on Friday.

Montreal D. Greer, 39, of the 1100 block of Yout Street, was charged with first-degree intentional homicide, possession of a firearm by a felon and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping. Cash bond was set at $1 million at an initial court appearance Friday afternoon. He remains in custody in the Racine County Jail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for September 29.

Racine Police announced on Wednesday that Greer had been arrested and charged in Rannow’s death. He had been in custody since September 3 on unrelated charges. Rannow was found dead, from multiple gunshot wounds, in her home in the 1600 block of Edgewood Avenue on August 13.

According to the criminal complaint, Racine Police investigators determined that Rannow was shot to death early on the morning of August 12. Her body was found the next day. Initial ballistics testing on shell casings found in the home did not match any known guns. However, investigators were successful using surveillance video footage from the Racine Youthful Offender Correctional Facility (RYOC) located at 1501 Albert Street, a short distance from Rannow’s home.

The video showed a person wearing a dark-colored hoodie and torn jeans “walking with a particular gait” along Frederick Street at about 2:27 a.m. on August 12 and turning toward the nearby railroad tracks that lead to the 1600 block of Edgewood. The person went out of camera view and could then be seen again at 2:51 a.m. walking back toward Frederick Street holding something under the hoodie. “The person dropped the item, which appeared to be a pillow case with something heavy inside,” the complaint stated. The person then picked up the pillow case and walked west on Albert Street. Investigators later learned that a pillow case and a PlayStation 4 gaming system was missing from Rannow’s home.

Greer was apprehended September 3 in a vehicle in the 2000 block of Carter Street. He had a 9mm handgun in his possession that he said he had purchased two days previously. Later ballistics testing on the gun revealed that it matched the casings recovered in Rannow’s homicide investigation. Investigators determined that it was the murder weapon.

In addition, a search warrant was executed for a residence in the 2300 block of West High Street where Greer was believed to be living. Surveillance video footage from that residence, taken at 3:03 a.m. on August 12 showed Greer entering the residence wearing a hooded sweatshirt and carrying a pillowcase. The clothing and item being carried matched the RYOC footage captured a few minutes earlier. Greer’s brother told police that Greer did not live at the High Street residence but “comes and stays sometime,” according to the criminal complaint. The same clothing, worn by Greer, also appeared in a photo that investigators found on Greer’s phone.

Investigators also learned that Greer and another individual, identified in the criminal complaint as “S.B.” had lived at Rannow’s residence earlier this year. Greer moved out in April and S.B. was incarcerated in the Racine County Jail at the time of Rannow’s murder. When S.B. was shown the RYOC video, he said he “was 100% sure” the person in the video was Greer. S.B. also told investigators that he has known Greer for 10 to 15 years and that Greer “walks with a certain recognizable gait,” the complaint stated.

In addition, S.B. stated the Greer knew Rannow’s two dogs and would have been able to put the animal in a different room. When police discovered Rannow’s body, they found one of the dogs, a pit bull, was closed in a bedroom away from where Rannow was found. People who knew Rannow told police that she never locked the dogs in another room. S.B. also told investigators that Rannow was trying to get money together to bond S.B. out of jail and that Greer may have known and was trying to steal the money, according to the complaint.

Investigators also learned that Greer had sold a PlayStation 4 to GameStop on August 28. The device was apprehended before it could be erased. Investigators are awaiting its arrival to determine if it can be linked to S.B.

The criminal complaint states that Greer had been previously convicted of a felony in Racine County and was prohibited from possessing a firearm. At the time of his September 3 arrest, Greer was out on a $500 signature bond on an April prosecution in Kenosha County where he was charged with disorderly conduct, revisiting and obstructing. A warrant was out for his arrest for failing to appear in court in that case.

Rating: 5 out of 5.

One-time $120 $240 $600 Other Donation amount $ Monthly $10 $20 $50 Other Donation amount $ Annually $120 $240 $600 Other Donation amount $ Your contribution is appreciated. Donate now!