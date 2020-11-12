The Main Project is a community initiative empowering youth with opportunities locally. With a hands on approach, they are determined to helps those in need, especially this Thanksgiving. They aim to provide families with resources and support to help individuals reach their goals.

Currently, the Main Project is planning a food drive. This event is in partnership with the Racine Police Department and Orchestrating Good. Additionally, members of the community are welcome to participate in the donation drive.

The goal of the food drive is to bless families who are in need by providing a Thanksgiving dinner for them. This event is taking place now until November 21. Donations will be delivered on November 23.

Getting involved with this Thanksgiving event is a great way to give back and celebrate the holidays.

Donations Accepted

There are different ways to give back during the holiday season. The following are ways you can help make The Main Project Food Drive a success:

Food donations: turkey, ham, roasted chicken, canned vegetables, mac & cheese, stuffing/dressing, potatoes, cranberry sauce, rolls, dessert, etc.

Cash/Gift card donations

Online donations: Click here to donate. When submitting an online donation, an option to add a note will display, please enter “thanksgiving” as the note so that the donations are given to this project.



Donation Drop Off

Donations should be dropped off at The Main Project & Cafe on State, 1014 State Street. These donations can be dropped off between 7 a.m and 2 p.m. daily.

More information about The Main Project can be found on their Facebook page here.

Referrals

If you are someone in need or if you know of a family in need, please refer these individuals to Deontrae Mayfield, the owner of The Main Project. Deontrae will work with the Racine Police Department to make sure that they receive a Thanksgiving meal.

Contact Deontrae by messaging The Main Project Facebook page here. Check out The Main Project & Cafe on State by clicking here to view their Facebook.

Contact Lieutenant Powell from the Racine Police Department by emailing walter.powell@cityofracine.org for additional help.

Rating: 5 out of 5.

One-time $120 $240 $600 Other Donation amount $ Monthly $10 $20 $50 Other Donation amount $ Annually $120 $240 $600 Other Donation amount $ Your contribution is appreciated. Donate now!