Theresa Joan Craddock, 66, died on Monday at “The house that Pa Small built”. She was born in Racine, August 25, 1953, daughter of the late Wallace and Jacqueline (Nee: Dubuque) Small.

Theresa graduated from Wm Horlick High School “Class of 1971”. On June 30, 1976, she married John Craddock Sr. She had been a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Theresa was employed by Ametek-Lamb for 30 years. She enjoyed 4-H Clubs, softball, volleyball, reading, ceramics, arts and crafts, gardening and Disney Movies. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who will be dearly missed.

Surviving are her husband, John Craddock Sr., daughter, Amber Danette Craddock; granddaughters, Danisha, Annika, and Amari Moten; siblings, Kathleen Hagen, James (Michelle) Small, Susan (Jamie) Findlay, Daniel (Victoryia) Small, Cynthia (Eddie) Martin, Timothy (Ann) Small, Jennifer Small, Mary Small, Lorraine (James) Matson, Rev. Fr. Jeffrey Small, Andrew (Theresa) Small; sisters-in-law, Myrtle Harris, Patricia Craddock; favorite cousin, Hilda Brown; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.

Funeral services will be held at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, 803 Main Street, on Sunday, February 23, 2020, 4 p.m. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service from 1 to 4 p.m. Private interment will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32.