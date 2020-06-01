Therese Rose Peterson, 63, died on Wednesday at Froedtert South-Pleasant Prairie Campus. Terri was born in Racine on November 15, 1956, daughter of the late Leonard and Joan (nee: Andersen) Peterson and had been a lifelong resident.

Terri was a proud graduate of Wm. Horlick High School “Class of 1974” and then attained her associate degree from Gateway Technical College. She was employed as a Graphic Layout Specialist with CNH for fifteen years. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church where she would donate baby caps that she had created with her knitting. Terri’s greatest joy came from spending time with her family, especially her grandbabies.

Terri will be dearly missed by her daughter, Shanah Peterson-Boye; her grandbabies, Zola Peterson, Natharia and Charlize Boye; sister, Heather (Michael) Schroeder; brother, Eric (Karla) Peterson; nephew, Kyle and niece, Stephene; cousins, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, Terri was also preceded in death by her brothers, John and Leonard.

A Celebration of Terri’s Life will be held at a future date.