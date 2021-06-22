Getting a new tenant can be pretty stressful. Between moving the old one out and getting the property ready for the new tenant, there is often not much turnaround time in which to get the house ready. In practice, this means that a landlord must have their priority tasks laid out before they start on any work. As such, here are several things landlords should consider between tenants.

Update or Fix Any Fixtures

One of the easiest things to do when preparing your house for new renters is to update any fixtures. These may include

Kitchen hardware (knobs and handles)

Faucets

Doorknobs

Lightbulbs

New dimmer switches

Window shades

Record All Unrepairable Property Damage

If there are damages that you may not be able to fix, recording all property damage may be an essential step in preparing to rent to a new renter. Most times, documenting the current damage on the property clears up any future miscommunications. It may even save you money in the form of a legal battle that you would lose trying to prove that the current tenant caused the damage.

Inspect Plumbing

While plumbing is a minor step in getting a property ready for rental, there is no better time to check it than when a property is empty between tenants. It can be a real hassle to do this sort of work while the property is inhabited. This is why landlords should strive to get the plumbing checked while the property is vacant.

Carpet Cleaning

Carpet cleaning is also a major part of getting a property ready for rental. Often, tenants who are moving out do not care about the cleanliness of the carpet, resulting in a lot of mess. New tenants expect to move into a house that’s clean of any allergens or signs of past tenants. Having a dirty carpet is a tell-tale sign that the rest of the property is not clean, which may result in your would-be tenant passing on the property.

Painting

Painting can often be a cheap and easy way to update and clean the property you are planning on renting out. A fresh coat of paint can be a touch-up that improves the whole unit and make it look like entirely new for your new tenant. Furthermore, a fresh coat of paint communicates to the renter that you care about the property, helping convey that you expect them to care about the property as well.

Old Tenant Possessions

Tenants leaving behind old possessions is a common occurrence. Whether it is a coffee table or a car, proper channels must be used to affirm whether or not you can legally throw away prior tenants’ possessions. Often, these rules vary by state and even county, so it is probably best to consult with your local police department before taking any action.

Landlords should ensure that they address all loose ends before moving in a new tenant. Doing so will make the process much less stressful and time-consuming!