Older homes are filled with charm, character, and memories. There are a few things to know after you purchase an older home. Knowing these details will help take away some of the surprises you’ll find as you move in.

Foundation Issues

Foundation issues are common in older homes. The problems can range from more minor settlement cracks to damaged support footings. You must address these issues straight away to keep the home livable. It’s best to have a structural engineer come out and assess the damage and create a repair strategy.

These are the vital areas to look at:

Doors that won’t close

Uneven floors

Interior or exterior wall cracks

Windows that won’t open

Hazardous Building Materials

Many older homes on the market that were built before 1978 will contain asbestos and lead paint. You should have your home tested for these materials before you move in. Asbestos was considered an excellent insulator before we discovered that it could lead to lung cancer.

Signs that you could be dealing with these hazardous materials include the year the home was built, cracked or deteriorating paint, and cracked or crumbling drywall and siding.

Deteriorating Roof

One of the most widespread issues with older homes is the condition of the roof. Different types of shingles have various lifespans, and overall roof condition also depends on the maintenance record, roof grade, installation quality, and climate. Keep an eye out for missing shingles, leaks in the attic, and bowing gutters.

Outdated Electrical

It’s almost guaranteed that you’ll need to update the electrical work in the house when you purchase an older home. The electrical systems can’t keep up with all the new technology we have nowadays. It would be best if you had your home examined by a certified inspector who will look for:

Two-prong outlets

Dim or flickering lighting

Frequent power outages

Warm outlets or light switches

Poorly Insulated

Another thing to know after you purchase an older home is that insulation standards weren’t the same back when the home was built as they are now. Older homes aren’t as airtight as newer ones, which means you could be dealing with drafts, uneven temperatures, and other uncomfortable climate fluctuations. A few tips for insulating older homes include paying attention to the attic, reinsulating the walls, and forgetting about the basement.