RACINE – A Racine man was charged by the Racine County District Attorney with threatening a police officer’s family member after an incident on Monday.

David A. Ferrell, 36, was charged with one count of making a threat to the family member of a law enforcement officer. If convicted, he faces up to six years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.

According to the criminal complaint, Racine Police responded to a report of an open door at the former Racine Family YMCA, 725 Lake Ave. After checking the building, officers noticed several individuals outside the building near a “no trespassing” sign. Police reported that it appeared the people had been sleeping on the building’s stoop.

One of the police placed Ferrell under arrest for trespassing. He became verbally abusive and threatened to sue the officers.

While being processed at the Racine County Jail, Ferrell looked directly at the officer and stated “I know who your family is” and then stated the name of the officer’s father. According to the complaint, the officer does not know how Ferrell would know his father’s name and “believed Ferrell was making a direct threat towards his family.”

Ferrell remained in the Racine County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon. A preliminary hearing on the charge for threatening a police officer’s family member is set for 9 a.m. Aug. 20.

