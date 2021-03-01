MOUNT PLEASANT – Police arrested all three drivers following a fiery three-vehicle wreck near the intersection of Durand Avenue and Sheridan Road early Sunday morning, authorities said.

Christopher Sanchez, 33, Kraig Herbrechtsmeir, 56, and Herbert Aguirre-Lopez, 45, all face operating while intoxicated charges connected to the wreck. The crash happened about 2:47 a.m., according to a press release issued by the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

Sanchez and Herbrechtsmeir are from Racine. Aguirre-Lopez is from Kenosha.

Herbrechtsmeir also faces a charge of driving the wrong way on a divided highway, and the charge is Aguirre-Lopez’s third OWI, police said.

When officers arrived at the scene, they spotted a 2011 Ford F-250 pickup truck, a 2000 GMC Yukon SUV, and a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox SUV in the northbound lane of Sheridan Road. Officers found the Yukon fully engulfed in flames upon arrival, but the driver had fled the scene.

The pickup was driving south in the northbound lanes when it encountered the northbound Yukon SUV. The driver of the Yukon swerved to avoid a collision but was unsuccessful. Shortly after the Yukon and pickup collided, the Equinox also struck the pickup, according to police.

The Yukon driver was later located at Ascension Hospital.

Mount Pleasant police continue their investigation into the wreck Sunday afternoon. Anyone with information can call the Mount Pleasant Police Department at 262-884-0454. Anonymous information can be provided via Crime Stoppers of Racine County at 262-636-9330 or the website www.racine.crimstoppersweb.com.