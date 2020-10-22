RACINE COUNTY – Three Racine County organizations have received Wisconsin TRAVEL Grants from the Wisconsin Department of Tourism.

The grants announced this week are presented to:

Real Racine (Racine County Convention & Visitors Bureau), $282,138. The organization promotes activities throughout the county and operates the Real Racine Visitor Center at 14015 Washington Ave., Yorkville.

Downtown Racine Corp., $8,750. The organization promotes events and activities in the Downtown Racine area and operates a visitor center at 425 Main St.

Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce, $11,812.50. The organization promotes activities in the Burlington area and operates the Burlington Visitor Center and the Chocolate Experience Museum, 113 E. Chestnut St.

The Wisconsin TRAVEL (Tourism Relief to Accelerate Vitality and Economic Lift) Grants program was created to provide tourism promoting organizations with funding amid the COVID-19 public health emergency. In short, the purpose is to help resume business operations and restore economic activity. In other words, successful grant applicants may use the funds for continuing operations and for the marketing of local/regional activities to travelers and local residents. Further, the operational costs include payroll, utilities, rent, and the purchase of personal protective gear, cleaning supplies, and safety equipment.

The Wisconsin Department of Tourism awarded $11.89 million in 158 grants to local, regional, and statewide nonprofit, tourism-related organizations. The state administered the funding from the federal Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES) dollars.

