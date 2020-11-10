UPDATE 5:25 p.m.: About 4,700 We Energies customers are without power currently due to the storm. Most of those customers impacted are in the Town of Burlington and the City of Burlington.

ORIGINAL STORY: RACINE COUNTY — A thunderstorm warning with the potential of tornadoes has been issued by the National Weather Service in its hazardous weather outlook.

The hazardous weather outlook includes part of east-central Wisconsin, south-central Wisconsin, and southeast Wisconsin and is expected to be in effect Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday night.

“Thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and early this evening, with the best chances south of the Wisconsin state line from Monroe to Port Washington. Strong or possible severe storms are also possible across the area along with “strong wind gusts and a few brief tornadoes,” according to the National Weather Service statement.

Wind gusts of up to 70 mph are expected and the storm is moving northeast at 55 mph. At those speeds, weather officials expect damage to homes, roofs, outbuildings, and trees.

In addition to the hazardous weather outlook, tornado watch remains in effect until 8 p.m. for southeastern Wisconsin.

“Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure,” according to the weather statement.

