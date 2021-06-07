Job title: Bartender/Server

Company: TinCAN Roadhouse

Address: 20715 Durand Ave,

City: Union Grove

Industry: Foodservice

Duties: We are looking to add team members who have strong experience and a great work ethic. Our servers & bartenders provide a wonderful bar/dining experience for all guests, with prompt, efficient and caring service. Must be able to recommend menu and beverage options to our guests to create the perfect dining experience. Should be able to anticipate the needs of the guest from the time they are seated until their departure and offer flawless service.

What makes the TinCAN Roadhouse job special?

We are a local community & customer Service driven Full-Service Restaurant with a beautiful banquet/party facility.

We are locally owned & as owners, we work in our restaurant every day along with our team to make sure we meet all of our guests’ expectations when it comes to food quality, service level and more. We are looking for those who are interested in the big picture for the good of the whole, not just in it for themselves. We offer a very comfortable fun environment where our good customers become great friends.

Here’s who to contact: Candi Lucksted

Send your application to this link: https://www.facebook.com/jobs/job-opening/4321485017882954/?source=share

Email: candi.lucksted@tincanroadhouse.com

Phone number: 2623313983

Website: www.tincanroadhouse.com