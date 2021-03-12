Your lawn is an invaluable part of your home’s exterior. It’s the first thing people see when they pull up into your driveway or pass by in their car. We all know that first impressions need to be excellent, but it can be difficult to keep your lawn in good condition (especially if it’s larger). Lawns require a lot of maintenance, including mowing, weeding, and fertilizing. Sometimes, you’ll struggle to keep the grass looking green and healthy despite your best efforts. In this guide, we’ll go over some tips and tricks for improving your lawn, so you can have the greenest and healthiest landscape ever beheld.

Put Your Waste To Good Use

We all make waste. Instead of throwing it out or recycling it, why not use it to make some compost for your lawn? Composting is simple and rewarding. You can compost grass clippings from your garden and waste from your kitchen and mix the resulting fertilizer in with your soil. Compost has a wide variety of benefits. It slowly releases plant nutrients into the soil, stimulating root growth. It can also help reduce problems with soil-borne plant diseases and common garden pests.

Cut Your Grass the Right Way

Another tip and trick for improving your lawn is to make sure you’re cutting it right. Cutting your grass incorrectly makes it harder for it to grow back healthy and strong. Before you begin the process, make sure to consult a grass-cutting guide to determine what grass species you have in your lawn and what the correct cutting height for it is. Make sure you keep the blades on your lawn mower sharp. A dull kitchen blade is inefficient at cutting, and so are dull lawnmower blades. You might also want to consider investing in a steel mower, which cuts the grass like scissors instead of tearing it up with powerful rotary blades. This has two benefits: it cuts the grass more evenly and helps your lawn grow back healthier and stronger.

Swap Out Grass for Turf

If you want a beautiful, green lawn without any of the maintenance, consider swapping out your natural grass for artificial turf. In terms of appearance, artificial turf is so similar to real grass that most people struggle to tell the difference. It’s the perfect option for people who don’t have the time, money, or ability to maintain their lawn year-round, but still want to impress their friends and family by having a vibrant yard. If you’re considering replacing your grass with turf, a residential landscaper should be able to help you figure out the cost and installation process. Before you know it, you’ll have the perfect lawn. You won’t need to put in much maintenance to maintain it, either, so you can enjoy your yard without having to ever mow, pull up weeds, or fertilize it.