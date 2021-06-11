Are you looking for ways to attract tenants to your apartment complex? You’ll want to show them that you’re a great landlord with top-of-the-line apartments. Ready your pen and paper, and take note of these tips for attracting tenants to your apartment complex.

Think About Listing

When you post a listing, ensure you make it intriguing. Home-hunters will check out your listings if it’s detailed. Think about what amenities your apartment offers that make it stand out. For instance:

Do you have a pool or clubhouse?

Do your apartments have in-unit washers and dryers?

Do the apartments have a nice view?

Remember, make each listing thorough so prospective clients can assess the property. If you have great schools or recreational activities in your area, include this in the listing! You’ll also want to have great photos showcasing the interior of each apartment.

Offer Great Add-Ons

Offer additional services or amenities for renters. You can easily add value to your apartment with these great additions:

Storage space

Security systems

Built-in wardrobes

Many apartment dwellers face a lack of security and storage. Your properties will stand out by offering exactly what tenants want.

Be Communicative

Excellent communication skills are essential. When potential tenants ask to see your properties, return their call or email as soon as possible. This shows that you’re reliable. And open communication is important to apartment life. Sometimes, renters may call you with property problems that need fixing.

Expert Tip

When someone new decides to rent from you, make them feel welcome. This starts the relationship on the right foot. It also reminds tenants they made the right choice in renting from you. While you could give them a small welcome gift, you could also offer recommendations on things to do in the area. If they’re new to town, they’ll appreciate it.

Tend to the Property

Another tip for attracting tenants to your apartment complex is to tend to the property. An apartment is an investment – renters look at more than the inside during showings. Maintain landscaping and pick up any trash on walkways. Remember, a beautiful property is an eye-catching one!