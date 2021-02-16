When you are a business that produces high amounts of hazardous waste, the responsibility will fall on you to ensure its proper disposal. This process can be extremely difficult without the help of a waste management plan. There are many important steps though when it comes to creating one. Learn some tips for creating a waste management plan by reading below.

Gather Data on Waste You Generate

Start by considering the type of business you run. This will likely dictate the type of waste you generate. Doing a thorough audit of the waste your company produces is important to collect proper data. You can also call in a professional management specialist to assist in this process. You’ll need to know if you’re producing any hazardous waste, and specifically, what kind it is. This will help you pinpoint the type of solutions you’ll need. You also need to know the amount of waste you’re producing. Make a log of which materials you’re disposing of the most, so you can accurately calculate the methods you’ll need to use for disposal.

Create a Goal for Your Team

Take the data you collected during your audit and start assessing what you can change for the better. Consider if there’s a way to minimize the amount of waste your company produces. You need to meet with your team and discuss how you want them together on your new plan. Having everyone committed together is key. You should assign tasks to each person so nothing on your waste management plan goes missed. Make your process clear so everyone is on the same page. When you have everyone working together, your end goal will be that much easier to meet.

Understand the Correct Disposal Methods

One of the key tips for creating a waste management plan is understanding the proper disposal for each type of hazardous material. Always remember that you may not dispose of different types of waste the same way. You’ll need to figure out the disposal method your waste needs before too much of it starts to build up. You don’t want too much to be sitting on your work site for too long. A quality waste management plan should make it possible to get hazardous waste moved off your site in a timely manner. This is only one of the many advantages of having a waste management plan. Also, make sure to avoid garaging any materials that are reusable. Many companies fail to recycle many materials such as plastic, glass, and cardboard by tossing them in with the trash. Make sure to remember the three Rs: reduce, reuse, and recycle.