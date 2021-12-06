Dust mites are microscopic organisms that feed off humans’ dead skin. Wherever we are, they are, living on fabric surfaces such as our carpets, bedding, and curtains. Nearly 100,000 dust mites can live in one square cubic meter of carpet, and a single bed can hold over one million of them at one time. While they aren’t parasitic or dangerous, their feces is. Dust mites’ excrement is full of bacteria, enzymes, and protein that can cause allergic reactions.

If you regularly wake up sneezing or with a runny nose or sore throat, it could be because you’re having an allergic reaction to the dust mites. Explore these tips for getting rid of dust mites in your home to get rid of this problem.

Regularly Washing Your Bedding

The simplest way to get rid of dust mites is a chore that should already be a part of your weekly schedule: washing your sheets. Washing your sheets in warm water once a week is an effective way to any dust mites kill and remove waste from your bedding. Use allergenic detergent for an even more effective result.

Anti-Allergy Bed Covers, Mattress, and Sheets

Another strategy for protecting yourself from dust mites is by placing a protective barrier between you and them. Use anti-allergy bed covers for this! The zipper cover will trap them from their food source, and they will slowly start to die. They can sneak in through the zipper, but you can duct tape it closed.

Cleaning Carpets, Rugs, Curtain, and Furniture With Fabric

Dust mites are also in your carpet, curtains, and furniture. Vacuuming will get rid of some mites, but it isn’t the best solution. If you have furniture with removable covers, you should wash them and your curtain from time to time.

Removing mites from your carpet is a little more complicated. The best and most effective carpet cleaning process involves using a shampooer. You can typically rent one at a local hardware store, or you can use a professional cleaner if you don’t want to deal with the hassle. Unfortunately, since this is such a complicated process, it’s unrealistic to clean your carpet enough to keep dust mites out. This is why homeowners will often remove their carpet and have hardwood floors instead. Then, if they want to have an accent rug on top of the wood, they can simply clean the rug whenever it’s necessary.

Eliminating Humidity

Dust mites thrive in mild climates with high humidity, so a great way to decrease the dust mites’ growth is by using a dehumidifier. A dehumidifier slows their growth by creating unideal conditions, but it won’t help eliminate their toxic excrement.

With these tips for getting rid of dust mites in your home, you can work to clean the harmful allergens out of your home.