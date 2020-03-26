As winter finally passes, it’s important to take some time to update and take care of the home. Snow, ice, and other wintery elements can do some significant damage to our houses, so it’s important to take care of those issues in the spring and summer. In fact, there are quite a few different tips for getting your home’s exterior ready for warm weather. Taking care of the home is more than just giving a good spring cleaning on the inside; it’s about freshening up the outside, as well. Check it out!

Inspect Outdoor Plumbing

Once the snow finally melts and it’s a little bit warmer outside, go out and check your home’s outdoor plumbing systems. Spring is the time to check that outdoor spigots and irrigation systems have made it through the winter intact. Start with a slow trickle to ensure that there are no problems in the pipes. If the water isn’t flowing like it should, call a plumber before something worse happens.

Freshen Up Porches and Patios

With spring in season and even warmer weather on its way, it’s important to freshen up your outdoor areas. There are a few basic tips to follow to get your porch ready for warm weather—cleaning it up is the first step. Once you’ve tossed any debris and given all the furniture a good scrubbing, you can then figure out whether you need to refresh the color or lighting. It’ll be a fun little home improvement project that really doesn’t take much time!

Get Your Roof Inspected

This is probably one of the most important things you need to do when the warm weather rolls around. As we mentioned, winter weather can do quite a bit of damage to the home, especially to your roof. Reach out to a roofing professional so that they can inspect the roof and see if the winter did any damage. Hopefully there’s nothing, but there might be a few shingles that need replacing.

Clean Gutters and Downspouts

In that same vein, while the roofing expert takes a look at the top of the house, see what you can do about the edges of the home. Gutters and downspouts are other important aspects of the home’s exterior that, if not taken care of, can lead to significant flooding, leaking, and other damages. If you’re comfortable using a trowel to scoop out gunk and a hose to clean it out, then go right ahead. If you’re even the slightest bit worried, it’s a better bet to have a professional handle the work.

Start Lawn and Garden Care Now

Ideally, you spent the winter planning out what exactly you wanted for your lawn and garden, but if not, then start planning now. As soon as the winter weather truly fades, you’re good to go on beginning your gardening extravaganza. But don’t forget to take care of other lawn care needs, as well—including seeding, aerating, weeding, fertilizing, and more. The sooner you get these things done and planned, the sooner your yard will be lovely for the warm weather!