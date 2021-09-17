Window shutters provide our homes with privacy, comfort, and beauty. Therefore, we must understand the best ways to care for them to ensure they last as long as possible. Check out some of these tips for how to maintain your interior window shutters and enjoy these attractive and functional features of your home for years to come.

Select the Proper Cleaning Routine

If you’re seeking tips for how to maintain your interior window shutters, it’s wise to start by assessing how you intend to clean them. An excellent first step is figuring out what materials your shutters are made from and selecting your cleaning products accordingly. For instance, metal shutters require a rag dampened with a diluted ammonia mixture, while wood and bamboo shutters do best with light dish soap, detergent, or even vinegar.

Additionally, wooden shutters can handle the occasional wood polish, but only in moderation. So, because every shutter material has its own needs, it’s crucial to assess what cleaning products will be best and how often you’ll clean the shutters. A monthly cleaning is pretty typical for all types of window shutters, and for deep washes, a rag will often do the trick.

Dust Regularly

Your deep cleaning routine will largely depend on the type of shutters you have. However, the commonality that all interior shutters share is their need to be dusted regularly. Now, the act of dusting is simple enough, but it’s wise to remember that this form of cleaning also comes with numerous options. For example, one of the best ways to clean plantation shutters is by using a paintbrush to ensure you get the dust in even the smallest nooks and crannies of the wood.

For metal shutters, on the other hand, you could try using a microfiber mitt or a unique dusting mechanism that’s design fits perfectly between each shutter. There are various ways to do this, but the most crucial thing to remember is that dusting your shutters regularly will keep them neat, clean, and in excellent condition for longer.

Refinish and Replace as Needed

Even with the best cleaning materials and a stringent routine, shutters sometimes just need a new finish or might need replacing entirely. A good indication that you need a new finish would be chipping in the wood and fading or wearing on your shutters’ otherwise rich color. Refinishing becomes pretty simple once you get the shutters off their hinges.

Simply strip the old finish off and paint over the wood with a new stain. Of course, this method will only work for sturdier wood shutters that can handle the wood strip and finish. So, if you happen to notice similar signs of wear and tear on shutters made from things like metal or bamboo, it might be a sign that you’re due for a complete shutter replacement.

Whether you’ve got metal, bamboo, or wood shutters with all the bells and whistles, there’s no doubt that each of them adds something truly special to your home. So, when you’re looking for ways to enjoy your gorgeous and functional shutters for years to come, we hope you’ll consider some of these tips and tricks for how to maintain them.