Driving a dirty work van can have a significantly negative effect on businesses. Not only do unorganized and messy work trucks send the wrong message to potential customers, but they can also create serious health and safety hazards for drivers. For helpful tips for keeping your work van clean, keep reading our blog below.

Enforce Routine Cleaning Schedules

Our first tip for keeping your work van clean is to create a consistent cleaning schedule. Every work truck should have a routine cleaning schedule. If this isn’t already standard practice for your company, enforce a cleaning routine immediately.

How Often Should You Clean Your Work Van?

We recommend cleaning your truck at the end of every driving shift, at the end of the day, and at the end of the week. Creating a more consistent schedule will ensure that your truck is spick and span with less hefty cleaning sessions required over time.

Use Van Accessories To Improve Organization

One of the most common causes of disorder in a work truck is unorganized supplies and equipment. When you have tons of tools to transport and deliver, avoiding piled-up clutter can often feel impossible. Installing van accessories into your van will revolutionize your organization, cleanliness, and workflow.

Van accessories such as shelving or ladder racks can allocate larger machinery to the side and roof of your truck. In fact, there are plenty of reasons to install shelving in your vehicle. These accessories will create more space for tools and prevent smaller supplies from pilling up in the back of vans.

As you create more designated spaces for your supplies, the organization of your truck will improve significantly, and you’ll be able to maintain a cleaner vehicle.

The Best Van Accessories To Improve Organization

Ladder racks

Van shelving

Drawers

Partition Walls

Hooks

Add More Waste and Recycle Bins

There is no reason to ever throw waste on the floor or back of trucks. Sometimes, waste can be left inside vehicles during a fast-paced workday because employees don’t want to waste precious time searching for a trash can. Businesses can avoid these scenarios by ensuring that multiple, accessible trash bins are available to store daily waste. With more of these resources available, employees are more likely to adopt productive cleaning habits.

Waste, clutter, and mess are all common occurrences in work trucks. However, precautions and procedures can quickly be put in place to keep these factors under control.