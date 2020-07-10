If you’ve ever considered yourself to be good at hands-on projects, you probably have a home workshop dedicated to some of your proudest works.

Whether it’s common household repairs or crafty DIYs, the workshop is where most of these tasks are performed and our favorite tools are located. However, because of how hectic projects can get in a workshop, most of the time we find that our working space ends up more cluttered than we intended. Fortunately, with a few simple adjustments in the organization, you can find everything you need without making a mess. Try these tips for organizing your home workshop so you never have to search for your tools ever again.

Designate Your Work Station

Any successful workspace organization endeavor begins with establishing where that work station is. This is because the spot you choose will be the focal point around which you organize your tools and belongings. So no matter where you decide to place your desk, you’ll be able to position your tools to be within reach. Since many projects require a multitude of different tools, it’s recommended that you choose a relatively open area that can fit shelving units above or beside your desk.

Utilize Open Shelving Solutions

Open shelving units are a commonly used system in workshops because they offer full visibility of the items you have to work with. Rather than digging through drawers and bins to find what you need, all your equipment is within sight of your station. This can save you ample amounts of time when you’re putting the finishing touches on your latest task. Additionally, open shelves are also prized for their ability to create more space. A traditional shelving unit confines your items to a fixed area along each surface. But open shelving doesn’t have the same restrictive walls along the top, bottom, or sides—creating more space for items to stick out while still being contained.

Rein in Loose Nails and Screws

Another crucial tip for organizing your home workshop is to get control of the small and potentially dangerous drill bits, nails, and screws littered about the area. It’s common practice to simply reach into a drawer and move things around until you find what you’re looking for. However, this can be incredibly dangerous and easily cause you to get injured by one of your own tools. As such, if you have any sharp items sitting out in your workshop, you must find ways to keep them contained. One effective way to do this is by storing bits in clear ziplock bags so that they remain separate yet still easy to find and identify.