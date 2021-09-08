Running a parking lot isn’t as simple as it seems. You constantly fight against the wear that invades your lot—whether it’s from vehicles, harsh weather, or age, parking lot maintenance is a constant battle. You can never cease or neglect caring for it, either, as any damage on your lot will spread quickly and have steep repair costs. That’s why you should follow these tips on regular maintenance for parking lots.

Drainage

One regular aspect of parking lot maintenance is managing your drainage system for the entire lot. You should clear it out often to prevent any buildup of water. Excess water can lead to asphalt damage and the only way to avoid this is proper drainage.

Repairs

Asphalt lots naturally deteriorate over time as people use them. Deterioration can cause small cracks and holes in the ground. If you don’t fix these issues while they’re minor and easy to take care of, your lot will quickly fall to pieces as the damage spreads and grows. Repair any small cracks or potholes when you find them to extend your lot’s life.

Sealcoating

Sealcoating is a preventative measure that extends the lifetime of your parking lot. For the best results, get a sealcoating job done every few years. However, it can’t be used for repairs such as filling potholes. The purpose of sealcoating is to prevent weathering.

Cleaning

Every lot constantly gets dirty from the vehicles that drive on it as they leak oils onto the asphalt. You should run routine cleanings to remove vehicle oil. If you don’t remove it, the oil will slowly erode your parking lot. Act quickly to prevent this from happening.

Inspections

The key to any good maintenance is having frequent inspections of your lot. That way, you can catch any issues early. The faster you catch potholes or drainage problems, the less damage the problem will cause. You should also look out for problems with your lot striping since your striping is very important to your lot.

These tips on regular maintenance for parking lots are key for anyone in charge of a lot, as they’ll greatly extend its lifespan. Proper parking lot maintenance will save you money in the long run.