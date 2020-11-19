Winter is slowly sneaking upon us, and with everything going on, it could be hard to do much outside the home. Being stuck at home for extended periods can have adverse effects on one’s physical and mental health. We have compiled a diverse range of tips below to help people’s overall well-being this upcoming Wisconsin winter.

Look into Online Jobs

If your income has taken a hit or you would like to make some extra money in your free time, consider looking into an online job. Some people supplement their incomes through entering data, transcribing podcasts/lectures, or working as a customer service representative (can be part or full-time). If you need a full-time job, a few options include Public Health Contact tracer or full-time personal assistant. You can also look into food delivery services if you have an automobile.

Cheer on the Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Bucks

The Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers have looked great this year, and the best sports betting sites believe the team has a good chance of making their sixth Super Bowl. The Bucks are also making moves this offseason – trading for Jrue Holiday and Bogdan Bogdanovic – hoping to finally reach the Finals with Giannis Antetokounmpo. If you are watching at home, consider a Zoom call – so you can enjoy the game at home while enjoying it with your friends.

Take an Online Course

If you have ever wanted to learn a new skill or more on a subject, this winter is a great time. Many colleges offer single courses to individuals wishing to expand their knowledge on a topic. There are also many online schools – focused more on practical skills – where you can learn something new to add to your resume. If you have the time and not the money to take a course, look into grants and funding – you could be eligible for your training to be partially or fully covered.

Plan Meals and Cook More at Home to Save Money

If you are spending much more time at home this winter, cooking more is a great way to eat healthier, have some fun, and even save money. Planning your meals is also important if you want to maximize the benefits of cooking at home. Look at what is on sale and prepare a meal around it. Research substitutes as well. For example, a shallot is basically an overpriced onion. Subbing it out will have a minimum effect on taste and be as healthy.

Go for a Walk

Study after study has shown walking is a pivotal part of a healthy lifestyle. Walking just 30 minutes a day can improve heart health, reduce body fat, strengthen bones, and boost muscle strength and endurance. Walk with friends, walk alone, listen to some music, whatever you want – just bundle up this winter and aim and go out for a 30-minute walk every day.

Take Vitamin D Supplements

Our primary source of vitamin D is the sun. During the colder months of the year – November to March – the sun’s strength and amount of sunshine is much lower. Vitamin D has many benefits. It helps with healthy bones, facilitating your immune system, and dealing with depression. Not many foods naturally contain vitamin D. Foods that do include fortified daily products, egg yolks, and some seafood. However, many people take vitamin D supplements to help during the winter.

Get a New Hobby

Finding something new to do can help you deal with the gloom of a cold winter. Not every hobby has to be expensive. Consider researching interests beforehand, either online or by visiting your local library, then visit a second-hand store to see if they have what you need. You may find something as simple as a cribbage board or knitting kit could help pass a few hours and provide plenty of enjoyment.

Volunteer

Do some good this winter by volunteering. You can volunteer from home as long as you have a webcam and reliable internet. This winter, volunteering options from home include tutoring children, spending digital time with the elderly, or helping refugees. If you are capable and comfortable, there are many non-profit organizations actively looking for volunteers.

