Whether your metalworking shop is the size of your home garage or the size of an entire factory floor, all shops experience disorganization on some level. It doesn’t matter if you are a hobbyist or a pro, as metalworking involves a lot of tools, equipment, and materials. Without the proper organization, you might lose these tools and materials, wasting money and resources. Read on for some simple tips to keep your metalworking shop organized so you’ll never misplace another tool.

Tool Chests

Investing in a heavy-duty tool chest (or several, if you have a larger metalworking shop) has many benefits. First off, it helps keep you more organized by offering a place to store a variety of your machine shop tools. Tool chests are great for storing small parts that are harder to keep track of, such as drill bits and chucks. It is also a great spot for storing small and medium-sized hand tools like screwdrivers and hammers. A bonus of the tool chest is that it also protects these tools from moisture and dust elements, which can cause early rusting.

Adequate Storage Options

Along with the tool chest, you’ll want to add some larger storage options for keeping equipment, materials, and protective safety gear in their places. This is especially important if you operate a large-scale metalworking shop because you want your employees to know where certain tools and materials are to increase productivity. Even if you have a smaller metalworking space, keeping your materials organized will help boost your productivity. One easy way to accomplish this is by installing shelving units along the walls of your shop. These shelves can hold large materials as well as storage bins for groups of materials—just don’t forget to clearly label them.

Organize By Station

Another great way to organize and increase productivity is to sort your tools and equipment by station. For example, keep your tool chest with drill bits and lathes near your drill press. You’ll always know where your tools and materials are and won’t have to go far to get them.