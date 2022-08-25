Unlocking Racine is a multimedia project that will address the housing crisis in Racine County. This year-long project will launch starting in September. Through the work of storytelling, art projects, reporting, and photography, Racine County Eye hopes to unlock solutions to problems that face community members. We are proud to be partnering with TMJ4 News Milwaukee for this monumental project.

On Aug. 24, 2022, TMJ4 News announced the kick-off of Unlocking Racine. A group of community members including landlords, real estate agents, educators, and individuals who’ve experienced homelessness among others gathered at Social on Sixth, 324 6th St., to discuss the project.

TMJ4 News was on-site to interview the CEO of Racine County Eye, Denise Lockwood, and Esther Roberts, a housing advocate. They share in their article, Unlocking Racine: New initiative from Racine County Eye will look into housing issues across the county, “stories will range from those experiencing homelessness to the challenges of increasing rents and the barriers faced by new homeowners.”

“Racine — like many other communities — is in a housing crisis,” shared Lockwood. “Home prices have skyrocketed, rent has somehow become more expensive than owning a home, and neighborhoods are in trouble. But the problem goes much deeper than that.”

