On November 3, Tod Ohnstad will defend his seat against Crystal Miller of Kenosha. We asked the same questions of both candidates. Looking to learn more about Miller, click here.

Here are Ohnstad’s answers:

Where do you live?

Kenosha

How long have you lived in the community?

46 years

What is your educational background?

Graduate Altoona Public High School, attended UW-Parkside

What civic organizations do you belong to?

I have been a mentor for more years than not for the past 30 years.

What position are you running for?

Wisconsin State Assembly

Have you ever held elected office before?

Yes.

If so, what positions were you elected to?

4 terms Wisconsin State Assembly

3 terms Kenosha City Council

Over 25 years elected UAW Local 72 Representative

In thinking about your election bid, what top three issues need to be addressed? *

Healthcare…Income Inequality…Covid Response

How would you plan to address those issues?

legislation

In reference to those issues you have identified, what would success look like to you?

Accepting the federal dollars to expand Medicaid, expanding educational opportunities to provide good paying jobs and increase the minimum wage to insure a living wage and a bipartisan response and protocols to address the COVID pandemic.

Why are those issues important to you?

These are things which would make Kenosha an even greater place to live for everyone.

At the end of your term, what would you like to have accomplished?

To have helped make Kenosha an even greater place to live and have provided great constituent services to help people with problems they have.

Why should people vote for you?

My experience will be needed now more than ever as we build Kenosha back better.

Is there anything else you would like voters to know?

It has been a great honor to represent Kenoshans throughout my life. I’m ready to use this experience working together with the City and County to continue the economic development of the area and make this an even better place to live.

