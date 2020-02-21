With the latest and greatest technology around the corner, it’s important to keep your home office updated with technology that can keep up with constant innovation. However, updated technology is only one of the tools every home office should have to stay efficient; there’s more than just updating your technology, so let’s get into it.

Update Your Connectivity

Most of us get our work done with computers, so naturally, we all need an uninterrupted internet connection. However, many of us are guilty of getting the cheapest internet service which usually isn’t very reliable. However, that doesn’t mean you need the most expensive internet plan, either. So, before you run to the phone to change your internet plan, try moving your router to a better area of your home. If moving your router doesn’t work, you can try one of these tips for increasing office internet speed before changing your internet service.

Invest in a Standing Desk and a Quality Chair

We’ve all heard about standing desks and the health benefits they offer, but the benefits are more than just hype—they’re the real deal. Your health matters, and many of us with desk jobs are guilty of sitting for most of our workday. Several studies have found that sitting throughout the day can increase the risk of serious health concerns such as heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure, and more.

Of course, that doesn’t mean you need to stand all day, because some people can’t stand for long periods of time, and sometimes you just want to sit. We get it, but that also doesn’t mean you should skimp out on a good chair. You need a chair that provides good back support, is comfortable, and is adjustable so you can work comfortably.

Your Lights Matter

Because we all work on computers throughout our day now, we’re constantly overwhelmed by harmful light from our screens, so your office lighting shouldn’t be harmful also. If it’s possible, natural light should always be your main light source. Unfortunately, natural light isn’t possible for every office, so instead, use LEDs because they aren’t harsh and they’re energy-efficient. In other words, they save you money and your health.

A Quality Printer and Paper Shredder

Even in 2020, we still need to print documents occasionally. While you probably print sparingly, it’s still a great idea to have a good printer. However, don’t just throw away documents when you’re done or during spring cleaning—be responsible and recycle. An easy way to remember to recycle paper is by keeping a paper shredder in your office; anytime it’s full, you know it’s time to dump all the paper into the recycling bin.

Even incorporating just one of these tools for your home office can significantly improve your office and efficiency. However, we’d suggest implementing a standing desk and improved connectivity at the very least, because you need to protect your health and work efficiently. Finally, don’t forget to get a surge protector for all the electronics we need in our offices today—one bad storm could significantly damage your electronics.