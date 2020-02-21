From beer-battered cod to char-grilled walleye, Racine County is a place full of fantastic fish fry. There is no doubt that Wisconsinites know a good fish fry when they taste one. This midwestern tradition is one that the entire family can enjoy.

Based on the recommendations and feedback from Racine County Eye readers, we have developed a one of a kind guide. Uniquely, these 10 restaurants pair their meals with mouth-watering and tasty side dishes. If you spend your Friday nights at one of these restaurants, you won’t go home hungry.

2031 Lathrop Ave, Racine, WI 53405

Friday Hours: 11 a.m. to1 am

(262) 633-8951

If you are looking to go out with friends on Friday night, Buckets Pub is the place to be. You can enjoy playing darts or watching sports on one of their 35 HDTVs. Great options are available for Friday night Fish Fry at Buckets Pub. Stop on in, enjoy the fish, and stay for the cold drinks. They offer a variety of fish fry options available on Friday nights that are affordable.

The fish fry dinner options at Buckets Pub are:

Hand-Breaded Cod served with a side of fries and delicious coleslaw for $9.50

served with a side of fries and delicious coleslaw for $9.50 Freshly Baked and Seasoned Cod with a side of vegetables and choice of side for $12.95

with a side of vegetables and choice of side for $12.95 Bluegill with a side of fries and coleslaw for $9.95

with a side of fries and coleslaw for $9.95 Walleye served with a tasty side of fries and coleslaw for $12.95

2920 Taylor Ave, Racine, WI 53405

Friday Hours: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

(262) 583-3131

Located in Racine, Blue Bear takes Friday Fish Fry to the next level. This trendy and hipster venue takes a twist on traditional fish fry. While they offer a wide range of vegan options, you won’t want to miss out on their unique fish fry options available – gluten-free and keto. What makes their fish so great? Ingredients are from farms that are local and dishes are made from scratch.

Fish fry options available at Blue Bear are:

Gluten-Free Fish Fry – Made in-house with Blue Bear’s very own flour, deep-fried to a crisp golden brown, served with in-house hot tartar sauce, paired with coleslaw, freshly baked marble rye bread and in-house chips. Feeling adventurous? Try their duck fat fries, sweet potato fries, or made in-house potato pancakes with applesauce. The cost of dinner is $15 with additional charges for substitutions.

Fish Fry – Made in-house with Blue Bear’s very own flour, deep-fried to a crisp golden brown, served with in-house hot tartar sauce, paired with coleslaw, freshly baked marble rye bread and in-house chips. Feeling adventurous? Try their duck fat fries, sweet potato fries, or made in-house potato pancakes with applesauce. The cost of dinner is $15 with additional charges for substitutions. Keto Fish Fry- (Served only on Fridays) Parmesan and almond flour-crusted breading, crisped to a golden brown, served with a side of cauliflower, keto-friendly bread, buttermilk coleslaw, paired with tartar sauce and lemon for extra flavor. Keto fish fry is available for $20.

3208 4 Mile Rd, Racine, WI 53404

Friday Hours: 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

(262)-583-4378

Readers from the Racine County Eye were not hesitant to recommend C & C Mosquito Inn as one of the best. What makes it so great? The service is unbeatable, as the staff will never let your needs go unmet. The fish comes fried or grilled to perfection. The fish fry has you always wanting more, but you’ll never actually be hungry when you leave. It’s more than food, it is a good time too.

Fish Fry offered at C&C Mosquito Inn:

Cod- 3 crispy, golden brown or grilled pieces with a side of slaw, rye bread and french fries for $10

3 crispy, golden brown or grilled pieces with a side of slaw, rye bread and french fries for $10 Perch- 3 breaded or grilled pieces of fish with a side of coleslaw, rye bread, and fries for $12

3 breaded or grilled pieces of fish with a side of coleslaw, rye bread, and fries for $12 Bluegill- Pieces vary, but always filling fish. Served with creamy coleslaw, rye bread, and french fries for $13

600 Main St, Racine, WI 53403

Friday Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

262) 898-2077

Experience life in Downtown Racine while dining at Dewey’s. Racine County Eye viewers were quick to say that this spot is a local gem. The food at Dewey’s is unbeatable for the price. Readers say that this spot is a fun and friendly atmosphere to enjoy a good old fish fry. Dewey’s has a delicious fish fry, and it’s the place to be for game day with 11 big-screen TVs and a 9-foot projector screen.

Come for the food and stay for the game, check out what Dewey’s Restaurant and Sports Bar offers:

Perch- Lightly battered to perfection, served with homemade potato pancakes, marble rye bread, and classic coleslaw.

Lightly battered to perfection, served with homemade potato pancakes, marble rye bread, and classic coleslaw. Bluegill- Fish fillets fried, served with potato pancakes, traditional rye bread, and slaw.

Fish fillets fried, served with potato pancakes, traditional rye bread, and slaw. Walleye- Beer-battered and fried to perfection, served with potato pancakes, rye bread, and coleslaw

9002 6 Mile Rd, Caledonia, WI 53108

Friday Hours: 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

(262) 835-9795

For those out in the county or looking for a scenic spot, check out Hushers Pub and Grill. This spot in Caledonia has perfected their fish fry craft. Take your car, or snowmobile, to this quaint destination and fuel up with a fish fry. The reviews are outstanding and meet the standards of midwest fish fry experts, known as the locals. Guaranteed you will not go away hungry!

Hushers fish fry options: Cod is $10, Perch is $12, Shrimp is $10, Walleye is $12 and Smelt is $10. Try a combo of any two of those for $14.

9825 Kraut Rd, Franksville, WI 53126

Friday Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 a.m.

(262) 456-0105

The most recommended fish fry by our readers, this fish fry is sure to not disappoint. Lucky for you, their fish fry is served on both Wednesdays and Fridays. If you missed out on Friday night Fish fry, you have a chance to eat it on the following Wednesday. Score. Racine County Eye has its eye on the walleye. Whatever you choose to order from their fish fry menu, you’ll be more than pleased.

Come for the fish fry, stay for the drinks and pool games. Fish Fry at Joey’s West includes:

Cod- Classic fried Cod, paired with homemade coleslaw, tartar sauce, rye bread, and crispy french fries. Upgrade to try the eggplant fries. (Starting at $9)

Classic fried Cod, paired with homemade coleslaw, tartar sauce, rye bread, and crispy french fries. Upgrade to try the eggplant fries. (Starting at $9) Shrimp- Crispy fried Shrimp, homemade slaw, rye bread, and french fries. (Starting at $13)

Crispy fried Shrimp, homemade slaw, rye bread, and french fries. (Starting at $13) Lake Perch- Perfectly fried fillets, creamy coleslaw on the side, rye bread, tartar sauce, and crunchy french fries. (Starting at $13)

Perfectly fried fillets, creamy coleslaw on the side, rye bread, tartar sauce, and crunchy french fries. (Starting at $13) Walleye- Breaded, fried fish served with coleslaw, rye bread, and french fries. (Starting at $13)

2203 De Koven Ave, Racine, WI 53403

Friday Hours: 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.

(262) 633-1357

Russ’ Tap offers the following options: All fish dinners served with french fries, rye bread, and homemade coleslaw & tartar sauce. Choose from grilled or fried Cod ($11), Walleye ($13), Perch ($13), Catfish ($9), or Smelt ($9). Add potato pancakes for an additional $1.50.

A friendly atmosphere and great food are a sure thing at Russ’ Tap. Many locals noted Russ’ as their favorite fish fry in town with great potato pancakes, too. Customer service is their top priority, so much so that you’re sure to feel like you gained another family when you leave. Take a trip to this friendly neighborhood bar for the fish fry and leave wanting to come back for more.

20715 Durand Ave, Union Grove, WI 53182

Friday Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

262-331-3983

Not only does TinCAN Roadhouse offer Friday Fish Fry’s, but they also offer fish fry on Wednesdays during Lent, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Every week they obtain fish from Houmann’s Fish Market in Racine, to be in-house hand-cut and hand-bread using their signature fish fry breading and fried to a golden brown. The fun, relaxed atmosphere combined with their delicious fish fry and hand-muddled Old Fashioned creates a true Wisconsin fish fry experience.

All fish fry options include coleslaw and marble rye bread with your choice of homemade potato pancakes, garlic mashed potatoes, baked potato, waffle fries or homestyle fries. The Tin Can Roadhouse offers:

All You Can Eat Cod: Their signature recipe of AYCE lightly breaded cod fried to a golden brown. ($13)

Their signature recipe of AYCE lightly breaded cod fried to a golden brown. ($13) Two-Piece Cod Dinner: Two pieces of hand-breaded Cod. ($10)

Two pieces of hand-breaded Cod. ($10) Lake Perch: Five pieces of lightly breaded Perch. ($13)

Five pieces of lightly breaded Perch. ($13) The “BIG” Walleye: Your choice of breaded, pan-fried, or blackened. ($15)

Your choice of breaded, pan-fried, or blackened. ($15) Baked Cod: 10-ounce fillet of Cod baked in lemon butter & white wine. Includes choice of potato and chef’s veggies. ($14)

11402 County Road G, @ the tracks, Caledonia, WI 53108

Friday Hours: 3 p.m. to midnight

262) 835-2272

Stop at the tracks to enjoy a meal at one of the best taverns in town. The Depot Tavern is a cozy country tavern located in Caledonia. One-stop at the tracks for dinner and you’ll want to return every Friday. The Friday night Fish Fry is just one of the enjoyable meals offered at The Depot. Want a home-cooked meal, but don’t feel like actually cooking? We’ve all been there. Plus, The Depot Tavern has delicious homemade pies!

What fish fry options can you enjoy at The Depot Tavern?

Catfish basket for $9.00

for $9.00 Fried shrimp basket for $8.50

basket for $8.50 Boiled shrimp dinner for $13.50

520 Main St, Racine, WI 53403

7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

(262) 456-7899

The Maple Table is downtown Racine’s premier breakfast, brunch, and lunch eatery. Eat, drink, and gather at the Maple Table, located in the heart of Monument Square. Family owned and operated, the Maple Table locally sources the freshest ingredients whenever possible and offers a variety of gluten-free, vegetarian, and vegan options. Try dinner at this fresh, eclectic downtown Racine restaurant only for Friday night fish fries!

Enjoy your favorite cocktail at the full-service bar and indulge in the Friday night classic fish fry menu from the following options:

Early Bird Fish Fry – (From 2 pm – 5 pm on Fridays) Two pieces of Icelandic beer-battered cod, served with homemade coleslaw and choice of sides.

– (From 2 pm – 5 pm on Fridays) Two pieces of Icelandic beer-battered cod, served with homemade coleslaw and choice of sides. PBR Beer Battered Fish Fry – Golden-fried, beer-battered Icelandic cod served with lemon, tartar sauce, coleslaw, and choice of sides.

– Golden-fried, beer-battered Icelandic cod served with lemon, tartar sauce, coleslaw, and choice of sides. Pan-Fried Perch – Fresh lake perch filets lightly battered and pan-fried to a golden brown. Served with coleslaw and choice of side.

1st Side Choice Include: Fresh fries, kettle chips, or golden hash browns.

2nd Side Choice Include: Waffle honey cornbread or marble rye.

Baked Icelandic Cod – Served on a bed of garlic sauteed spinach with oven-roasted rosemary red potatoes, blistered tomatoes, and hollandaise sauce.

– Served on a bed of garlic sauteed spinach with oven-roasted rosemary red potatoes, blistered tomatoes, and hollandaise sauce. Almond Crusted Walleye Pike – 10 oz. walleye filet pan-seared with slivered almonds and brown butter, served with wild mushroom quinoa pilaf and honey-roasted carrots.

Upgrade to Soup or Sweet Potato Fries!

After reading all of that, you must be hungry! Whatever fish fry option that you may choose, it will be a good one. Tell us about your experiences in the comments. What is your favorite fish fry tradition? Let us know below and share this tasty guide with a friend. Here’s to starting out the fish fry season!

Oh wait… there’s more

Gosh, well we knew you were pretty addicted to the fish. So we put together an interactive map of a number of them in Racine County. Click on the pins to see hours and locations.

PS. If you should happen to own one of these restaurants, we do have an advertsing section for food and drink establishments. Please contact Katheryn Knoff at kknoff@racinecountyeye.com for more information.