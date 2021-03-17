The Racine County Eye hosted a voting contest to see where the best places in Racine County are to go for corned beef and cabbage. The results are in! St. Patrick’s Day is quickly approaching so we thought we’d share with you the results.

Lucky for Racine, there are five restaurants serving this Irish dish. Try one or try them all!

1. Reefpoint Brew House

Reefpoint Brew House, 2 Christopher Columbus Causeway, is now serving corned beef and cabbage through Wednesday. They are also serving a laundry list of other St. Patrick’s Day-inspired dishes. Click here to see what’s on the menu.

The Corned Beef and Cabbage entree will include hand sliced corned beef, boiled cabbage, whole honey baby carrots, red potatoes, and soda bread. The cost is $16.

This restaurant must be doing something right because they were also voted as the Racine County Eye’s #1 spot to go for a fish fry. Check out that article here.

2. The Beacon Tavern and Grill

Dine at The Beacon Tavern and Grill, 3113 Douglas Avenue, on March 17th to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day! From 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. they will be serving corned beef and cabbage.

This entree will be paired with pearl onions, red potatoes, carrots, and rye bread for just $11.95. But that’s not all they are serving up. If you are looking for a good time, this is the place to be. They will have $3 pints of Guinness and shots of Jameson.

Check out their Facebook page for more specials by clicking here.

3. Cabbage Heads Tavern and Grill

Cabbage Heads Tavern and Grill, 3311 County Road H, is as Irish as Irish taverns come. What could be a better place to grab corned beef and cabbage than a place with cabbage in its name. From 11:30 a.m. until 8 p.m. they are serving multiple specials in honor of St. Patrick’s day.

Don’t miss out on their corned beef and cabbage, Irish stew, Rubens, Ruben burger, and more. Visit their Facebook page here for pricing.

4. The Ivanhoe Pub and Eatery

The Ivanhoe Pub and Eatery, 231 Main Street, is an American pub with an Irish attitude. This pub will be serving corned beef and cabbage on March 17, but that’s not all. This holiday that comes once a year must be done right so it’s “go big or go home”.

You can get a taste of St. Patrick’s Day by starting the day with an Irish breakfast. They open at 8 a.m and will be serving corned beef and cabbage, potato and leek soup, Shepherd’s pie, Irish curry cottage pie, and bread pudding.

Additionally, there will be a gift card giveaway, ICBM Pub Crawl, and a Live stream concert at 8 p.m. featuring Flogging Molly. Tune into their Facebook page here for all the details.

5. TinCan Roadhouse

TinCan Roadhouse, 20715 Durand Ave, is getting in the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day by offering a full Irish menu with all of your favorite foods and drinks. Starting at 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. they will be serving corned beef and cabbage dinners. Also available are Shepherds Pie, Reuben Logs, Irish Potato Skins, and their Classic Reuben Sandwich.

Order a green beer, Irish mule, or the Nutty Irishman to go with your dinner. There’s something for everyone, so be sure to stop on in. Check out their website here for more information.

