The start of the college football season is less than two months away. The 2022 college football season is officially set to begin on Saturday, August 27th, 2022, and now bettors can place wagers on the upcoming Win Totals betting market for FBS college football teams.



As a bettor, you’re probably curious about which college football team has the best chance of winning the championship. So, stay tuned and check out the top seven teams to bet on in the NCAAF 2022 season.

Alabama

Alabama sees the return of many players from the previous season. Coach Nick Saban has also added a few new faces via the transfer portal. Although Alabama did lose good players during the offseason, a few have returned, including Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young.

Will Anderson Jr., one of the top defensive players in college football last season, is returning. Alabama is one of the most promising teams for bettors to place their bets on, so make sure to check their NCAAF odds thoroughly before betting on them.

Michigan

Michigan was one of the biggest surprises of the 2021 season, winning their first game against Ohio State since 2011. However, the Michigan Wolverines’ success in 2021 was dependent on their dominant defense.

In addition, Michigan, the defending Big Ten champion, is one of the best bets at +800 odds. The Wolverines return a strong offense but must first fill several holes on defense after losing seven starters to the NFL.

Oklahoma State

Many people are looking forward to Oklahoma State in 2022, and for a reason. Spencer Sanders is back, as well as most of the offensive starters.

And although the team’s roster was destroyed by players leaving for the NFL, first-year head coach Brent Venables has done an excellent job of reloading through the transfer portal. Consequently, Coldon, a transfer from Wyoming, and Morrison, from North Carolina, were perfect additions to the secondary.

Ohio State

Nobody doubts Ohio State’s ability to move the ball after finishing first in total offense a year ago. After his 347 receiving yards in the Rose Bowl, receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba will be one of the hottest names heading into the season.

Furthermore, Jim Knowles, who coached Oklahoma’s defense to a No. 3 ranking last season, now brings to Ohio State an assertive, DB-led approach that will look to throw opponents off schedule with a wide range of formations and levels of coverage. In addition, Denzel Burke and Cameron Brown will man the corners until safety Josh Proctor returns from injury.

Georgia

The Georgia Bulldogs finally broke through in the national championship game last year, defeating Alabama 33-18. They have a good chance of repeating the current season if they stick to their game plan and make as few changes as possible. The Bulldogs lost the most players to the NFL in the offseason, including key defensive players Nakobe Dean and Jordan Davis.

However, they also have a solid recruiting class arriving in. With five five-star recruits such as safety Malaki Starks and DL Mykel Williams, Georgia’s roster is looking good. Furthermore, with QB Stetson Bennett’s eligibility expiring after the current season, the senior will be looking to go out on top to earn back-to-back titles.

Texas A&M

For the 2022 season, the Aggies will attempt to end an 83-year dry spell without a national championship. The quarterback competition between Haynes King and transfer Max Johnson is everything.

Furthermore, the Texas A&M Aggies brought in the top recruiting class in 2022, and there is explosive talent from both sides of the ball, which includes running back Devon Achane. Finally, it all comes down to who the QB1 is and whether or not they can capitalize on the massive opportunity.

USC

Lincoln Riley‘s roster overhaul includes the acquisition of 14 new players, including Pitt receiver Jordan Addison to a group that includes former Oklahoma starting quarterback Caleb Williams and Oregon star tailback Dye. Furthermore, Riley has vast experience as an outstanding head coach, having guided the Sooners to several Big 12 championships and playoff appearances. So the glare in Los Angeles should not deter him.

Riley is known for running a powerful offense because he’s one of the top offensive minds in the game. And giving him Williams back at quarterback, two top-tier Pac-12 running backs, and two other strong wideouts, along with the nation’s top receiver from last year, will only make their team’s offense scarier.

Final thoughts on college football betting

The countdown has begun, and each week brings us closer to the start of another season of college football, so it’s time to look ahead at the NCAAF national championship odds. And hopefully, the list of teams with favorable odds for the NCAAF 2022 season will help you decide who to bet on. Remember that before you place a bet, you should conduct thorough research.

