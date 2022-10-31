Follow Us

by The Badger Project, The Badger Project
October 31, 2022

The challenger lags far behind incumbent Republican Rep. Bryan Steil in fundraising.

By Peter Cameron, THE BADGER PROJECT

Two-term Congressman Bryan Steil, who represents the southeastern corner of Wisconsin, has outraised his Democratic opponent Ann Roe by millions.

Steil has raised about $3.5 million compared to Roe’s $800,000 haul, according to filings with the Federal Elections Commission. Those figures are accurate up to Oct. 19, the last campaign finance reporting deadline before the election.

Heading into the last couple weeks of the election, Steil had about $1.5 million on hand to about $75,000 for Roe.

This story also appeared in The Badger Project

Roe, a Janesville business owner and educator, is running her first political race.

Political groups unaffiliated with any political campaign can buy advertising attacking or promoting candidates in the district also, but that sort of spending has been minimal in Wisconsin’s 1st Congressional District. The National Association of Realtors has spent about $13,000 and the National Rifle Association has spent about $1,400, both on advertising promoting Steil, according to mandatory filings with the FEC.

Roe and her husband Jonathan Roe have each donated the maximum $5,800 to her campaign, as has former Wisconsin State Senate Majority Leader Tim Cullen, a Democrat. The PACs of the electrical workers and the plumbers and pipefitters labor unions have given $10,000 and $5,000, respectively.

The Federal Election Campaign Act prohibits corporations and labor organizations from donating directly to candidates, but they may pay to set up, administer and solicit contributions for their own political action committee. The funds in corporate PACs are usually raised from executives and employees.

The table below lists the top donors to Roe’s campaign.

DONORCITYSTATETOTALEMPLOYER
IBEW PACWASHINGTONDC$10,000
CULLEN, TIMJANESVILLEWI$5,800VPM GLOBAL SERVICES
EYCHANER, FREDCHICAGOIL$5,800NEWSWEB CORP.
LASSE, ARRAMILTONWI$5,800SELF
LASSE, TOMMILTONWI$5,800BADGER PROPERTIES
NITZ, KARLAJANESVILLEWI$5,800RETIRED
NITZ, LARRYJANESVILLEWI$5,800RETIRED
REAMER, SUEBROOKLINEMA$5,800NOT EMPLOYED
ROE, ANNJANESVILLEWI$5,800SELECT TRANSACTION
ROE, JONATHANJANESVILLEWI$5,800MERCY HEALTH
RYAN, ADAMMADISONWI$5,800RYAN INC CENTRAL
RYAN, BENJAMINJANESVILLEWI$5,800RYAN INC. CENTRAL
RYAN, BRITTMADISONWI$5,800RYAN INC. CENTRAL
RYAN, MACYJANESVILLEWI$5,800NOT EMPLOYED
STEVES, BUDDYHOUSTONTX$5,800RT SPECIALTY
WEIL, SAGEMADISONWI$5,800RED HAT
YOUNG, ROWENAHOUSTONTX$5,800SELF EMPLOYED
DEMOCRATIC PARTY OF WISCONSINMADISONWI$5,000
UA UNION PLUMBERS AND PIPEFITTERS VOTE! PACANNAPOLISMD$5,000
RYAN, DAVIDJANESVILLEWI$4,450NOT EMPLOYED
NICKERSON, MARTINUSBELLINGHAMWA$4,400NOT-EMPLOYED
CONLEY, CHRISKENOSHAWI$3,350SC JOHNSON
LAGALLY, MAXMADISONWI$3,000NOT EMPLOYED
BAER, WILLIAMBETHESDAMD$2,900BROOKINGS INSTITUTION
BARBER, MATTHEWSAINT PAULMN$2,900SCHWEBEL GOETZ & SIEBEN
COBURN, THAYERWHITEWATERWI$2,900THE COBURN COMPANY INC.
ELMALEH, NIKOBRIDGEHAMPTONNY$2,900WORLD-WIDE HOLDINGS CORP.
HEDGES, JOHNSCHILLER PARKIL$2,900SELF
LUBAR, MARIANNERIVER HILLSWI$2,900NOT EMPLOYED
MANDEL, STEVEGREENWICHCT$2,900LONE PINE CAPITAL
MANDEL, SUEGREENWICHCT$2,900NOT EMPLOYED
MCKELLAR, MARIEDOBBS FERRYNY$2,900NOT EMPLOYED
MORGRIDGE, TASHIA AND JOHNPORTOLA VALLEYCA$2,900NOT EMPLOYED
RAYNER, KATHARINENEW YORKNY$2,900NOT EMPLOYED
SCHNICK, ROSALIELA CROSSEWI$2,900SELF EMPLOYED
SENSIBAR, DAVIDCHICAGOIL$2,900CONSTRUCTION AGGREGATES CORP

The Badger Project is a nonpartisan, citizen-supported journalism nonprofit in Wisconsin.

This article first appeared on The Badger Project and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

Elections

The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens are committed to providing you with accurate, timely election information. We are your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with the latest election coverage and other local news.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.

Leave a comment