Working in a warehouse can be rather demanding. The work itself is physically taxing, and the environment can also be intense. Many hidden health hazards can lurk around the corners of a warehouse, some of which are more easily recognizable than others. As such, it’s extremely important that warehouse employees and managers take the necessary precautions to protect themselves against these dangers. Higher management should enact warehouse safety precautions on a personal level as well as implement them in company-wide processes. This guide explores several top tips for staying safe in a warehouse setting.

Conduct regular training

Employee safety starts at the top of the company. Company safety procedures and protocols are the first line defense in reducing the risk of injury among employees. All employees should undergo a thorough onboarding process that explains a detailed list of all warehouse safety procedures. However, safety training shouldn’t be a one-time thing. Regular training courses should be offered to ensure all employees are kept abreast of the latest safety procedures. If your warehouse utilizes any large machinery, it’s also important that you thoroughly train all employees on how to use it properly. OSHA training is also very beneficial, providing employees with a more in-depth look at the possible hazards they may encounter on the job.

Provide necessary PPE

One of the most important tips for staying safe in a warehouse is to wear proper PPE at all times. PPE stands for “personal protective equipment,” which serves as the first line of defense against illness or injury in a warehouse setting. Depending on the type of products that are kept in a warehouse and the equipment that’s used on a regular basis, the necessary PPE may vary from warehouse to warehouse. In general, however, proper PPE for warehouse employees includes steel-toed boots, work gloves, and protective eyewear. Some warehouses may also require their employees to wear protective masks or hard hats, depending on the work at hand.

Keep things clean

Tidiness is crucial when it comes to operating a safe warehouse environment. Most warehouses are stocked with a wide variety of different products, tools, and equipment. If these items are strewn about the warehouse at random, the likelihood of a slip-and-fall injury increases significantly. As such, it’s of the utmost importance that things are kept clean and organized in the warehouse. There should be a structured organization system for all items, and the warehouse should be cleaned and tidied at the end of each shift. Equipment and machinery should also be cleaned after each use to further reduce the risk of injury during operation of the equipment.