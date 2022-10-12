TORNADO WARNING UPDATES:

3:30 p.m. Gifford School’s power has been restored.

1:53 p.m. Gateway Technical College’s Kenosha campus is closed until 5 p.m. due to a power outage. In-person classes scheduled before 5 p.m. have been canceled.

1:13 p.m. Gifford School K-8 is currently without power and phones. Call the District Office at 262-635-5600 if you need to get in touch with the school.

12:57 p.m. The warning has been extended until 1:15 p.m.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning until 1 p.m. for Northeastern Racine and Kenosha Counties.

Locations impacted by this alert are Kenosha, Racine, Mount Pleasant, Pleasant Prairie, Sturtevant, Wind Point, Caledonia, Bristol, Somers, Elmwood Park, North Bay, and Franksville.

At 12:15 p.m., tornado-producing storms were located along a line extending from near Big Bend to Waterford North to near Walworth, moving east at 50 mph. Radar confirmed tornadoes near New Berlin, Burlington, and Lake Geneva.

At 12:37 p.m., tornado-producing storms were located along a line extending from near Oak Creek to near Yorkville to Spring Grove, moving east at 45 mph.

The National Weather Service notes a radar-confirmed tornado just west of Franksville.

Precautionary

To repeat, at least one tornado is on the ground. The National Weather Service advises those in the area to take shelter now.

What to do:

Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building.

Avoid windows.

If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

More information can be found on the National Weather Service website. This is an ongoing story. Updates will be made as information becomes available.

School updates

Racine Unified School District is taking shelter. Kenosha Unified School District is in lockdown due to the warning.

Power Outages

Multiple outages are being reported in Southeastern Wisconsin. View the WE Energies Outage Map online.

Report any outages by using their online server. Power out or downed wire? Call 800-662-4797.

Stay away from any downed power line – and anything touching it.

Weather

