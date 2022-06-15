RACINE/KENOSHA/WALWORTH – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Tornado Watch for Racine, Kenosha, and Walworth Counties.
This alert was issued at 7:45 p.m. for southeastern Wisconsin. This weather alert remains in effect until 1 a.m. on June 15.
Tornado Watch
A Tornado Watch according to the NWS means that weather conditions are favorable for tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in, and close to, the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions. Stay alert for further alerts or statements.
In addition to this tornado watch, the National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook around 2:30 p.m. on June 15. Severe storms, scattered hail – with isolated very large hail events to 3 inches in diameter, and damaging winds with gusts to 75 mph are all possible, according to the National Weather Service.
