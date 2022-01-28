When you think of Racine, SC Johnson likely pops into your head. If you’ve grown up here, a fun fact you may share with others is that your hometown is the birthplace of “Johnsons Wax.” However, does your knowledge of SC Johnson go beyond that?

Now is your chance to learn all about the place that helped to make Racine what it is today. If you happen to love architecture, you are likely to enjoy the eye-catching design displayed throughout the multiple SC Johnson buildings. Maybe you’re a history buff looking to marvel in the knowledge and learn from the vast information available. Perhaps, you are just looking for something to do with a family member or friend. Whatever your reason may be, tours are a good way to immerse yourself into Racine’s history.

Tours at the various SC Johnson buildings aren’t just for visitors passing through town; it’s an activity that’s perfect for locals too. Due to COVID-19, tours were paused for the greater portion of the past few years. However, tours have now resumed.

“After careful consideration, we felt it was time to welcome limited numbers of visitors back to SC Johnson so that we can continue to share the rich history of our family company and iconic Frank Lloyd Wright architecture,” said an SC Johnson spokesperson.

Tours at SC Johnson

Tours are provided by SC Johnson. Groups are limited to no more than 12 people and visitors must pre-register at scjohnson.com.

Tour Description Time Length Full SC Johnson Campus

(Administration Building, Research Tower and Fortaleza Hall) This tour is perfect for those who want a close, in-depth look at SC Johnson’s inspired architecture as well as an understanding of the legendary partnership between third-generation company leader H.F. Johnson, Jr. and the renowned architect Frank Lloyd Wright. Up to 1 hour, 30 minutes SC Johnson Campus with Waxbird Commons

(Administration Building, Research Tower, Fortaleza Hall, Waxbird Commons) In 2021, SC Johnson opened a new state-of-the-art facility, called Waxbird Commons, on the west side of our global headquarters campus. This tour will feature the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Administration Building and Research Tower, as well as Foster + Partners-designed Fortaleza Hall (which includes the Timeline Tunnel and The Lily Pad gift shop), along with the new Waxbird Commons. Up to 2 hours Junior Architect Adventure Tour (Abbreviated time in Administration Building, Research Tower, & Fortaleza Hall) This tour will captivate the attention of children as they discover the wonders of design, however, individuals of all ages are welcome to attend. A special screening of the Academy Award-winning film “To Be Alive!” inside the Golden Rondelle Theater is included in this tour. Each young architect will receive the Junior Architect activity booklet and an official Junior Architect pin. Up to 1 hour, 30 minutes Wright Tour Are you a lover of all things Frank Lloyd Wright? This tour places a heavy emphasis on the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed buildings. Tours will go through the Administration Building and Research Tower. This tour also includes a special screening of the film “Frank Lloyd Wright in Racine” which details Mr. Wright’s relationship with the city of Racine.



In addition to taking this tour during the day, you can also take this tour at night for a whole new experience. Up to 1 hour, 30 minutes SC Johnson Tours

COVID-19 Precautions

A series of precautionary measures that follow guidance from the city of Racine and the CDC are enforced at SC Johnson when touring.

What do the COVID-19 precautions include?

During a visit to SC Johnson, visitors will be required to:

Sign a release confirming vaccination against COVID-19

Always wear a mask

Complete a temperature screening and confirm no symptoms of COVID-19

Show a picture ID

Wear a visitors’ badge

Visitors will not be allowed to participate in the in-person tour if they do not satisfy these requirements or if they have a fever or other symptoms of COVID-19 on the date of their visit. Further, they should not participate in the tour if they have tested positive for COVID-19 during the 14 days prior to their visit; instead, they should contact SC Johnson to reschedule.

These steps being taken by SC Johnson are to prevent and protect staff members or visitors from contracting or spreading COVID-19.

