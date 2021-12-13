The new Racine Unified School District Aquatic Center is one step closer to being open. The public is invited to take tours of the 51,000-square-foot state-of-the-art facility. After years of planning and with the construction process coming to a close, the facility is ready for visitors and soon, swimmers.

The official ribbon-cutting ceremony took place on Dec. 8 at the facility, located at 7567 Washington Ave. The building is not far from J.I. Case High School, however, this will be an aquatic center for all community members to use. The aquatic center has seating for 800 people. In addition, there are handicap-accessible pools and a large main pool with ten lanes. In a video, RUSD Superintendent Eric Gallien said, “this is probably the best aquatic facility in the state of Wisconsin.” Inside look at the RUSD Aquatic Center – Photo Credit: RUSD

RUSD Aquatic Center Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Public Pool

The center is an asset not only for RUSD students but also for community members. Once open, this space will offer large swim events, parties, classes, swim lessons and fitness courses. Plans are still being finalized, but this is just a glimpse of what is on the horizon.

“We are a lake community and all our children need to know how to swim,” said Gallien.

“It’s an opportunity to do something that, quite frankly, not everybody has the opportunity to do,” said Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave. “This school district has shown that it’s important, that it’s a priority.”

The pool hopes to be open to the public in January of 2022.

Tour Information

In the meantime, two open houses are scheduled before the facility makes its grand splash opening. Community members, families, and those interested can attend one of the tours being given at the open houses. These will take place on Thursday, Dec. 16 from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m., and Saturday, Dec. 18 from 10 a.m. until noon.

People attending are required to wear a mask throughout the tour and while on the premises. When driving to the center, guests should enter from Oakes Road, behind Case High School.

