Racine County had 73 properties transferred to new owners between April 5th and April 9th, according to the Racine County Register of Deeds Office property transfer record. 

The properties acquired had a cash value of just over $16.6 million. Further, the transfers included properties occupied by Frito-Lay and Tower Energy Partners.

  • Vioski Properties, LLC of Waterford sold the Frito-Lay building, 1431 – 13th Ave, Union Grove. Further, they sold the property to Meredith Holdings, LLC of UG for $830,000.00.
  • At 2425 S Memorial Dr, Racine, the property is now owner-occupied by Tower Energy Partners for the price of $600,000.00.

PROPERTY ADDRESS MUNICIPALITY REAL ESTATE VALUE 
4606 Sina LnCaledonia $                      21,900.00
6625 Cliffisde CtCaledonia $                    126,920.00
2635 Moraine CtCaledonia $                    155,000.00
6913 Revere RdCaledonia $                    157,000.00
5242 Willowview RdCaledonia $                    337,711.00
5825 Marwood DrCaledonia $                    366,200.00
2257 Ravenswood RdCity of Burlington $                      94,900.00
27428 Dover View LnDover $                      84,900.00
2605 Lakeshore DrDover $                    245,000.00
1601 Richard AveMt Pleasant $                    118,000.00
1626 Summerset Dr Apt 4Mt Pleasant $                    139,900.00
5632 Cambridge Ln Unit 3Mt Pleasant $                    157,900.00
5917 Taylor AveMt Pleasant $                    167,000.00
1323 Scott DrMt Pleasant $                    239,900.00
82515 Gina DrMt Pleasant $                    260,000.00
2440 Markridge CircleMt Pleasant $                    288,000.00
6403 Nokomis CtMt Pleasant $                    335,000.00
6547 Greenhill DrMt Pleasant $                    338,900.00
3130 Pritchard DrMt Pleasant $                    363,500.00
5932 Potomac PlMt Pleasant $                    375,000.00
5740 Woodland Hills DrMt Pleasant $                    700,000.00
26532 Lilac Ln Unit 8Norway $                    125,000.00
7123 W Wind Lake RdNorway $                    300,000.00
26328 Grace DrNorway $                    325,000.00
25011 Breezy Point RdNorway $                    386,000.00
428 Cliff AveRacine $                      20,000.00
1224 Summit AveRacine $                      27,500.00
1351 Prospect StRacine $                      35,000.00
1432 Villa StRacine $                      54,000.00
1541 Grange AveRacine $                      78,500.00
1435 Quincy AveRacine $                      90,000.00
2053 Hayes AveRacine $                      95,000.00
2024 Lay Eye See AveRacine $                      98,000.00
1717 Summit AveRacine $                    106,900.00
3080 Old Mill RdRacine $                    109,000.00
2405 Green StRacine $                    125,000.00
2501 17th StRacine $                    126,000.00
929 College AveRacine $                    127,500.00
927 Marquette StRacine $                    130,000.00
621 English StRacine $                    130,000.00
1230 Cherry StRacine $                    135,000.00
3320 La Salle StRacine $                    136,000.00
910 Hagerer StRacine $                    140,000.00
729 Arthur AveRacine $                    145,000.00
1129 Dr Mlk Jr DrRacine $                    149,500.00
2903 Mitchell StRacine $                    153,000.00
5118 Lilac LnRacine $                    180,000.00
1682 Echo LnRacine $                    183,000.00
824 Virginia StRacine $                    185,000.00
2209 Saint Clair StRacine $                    195,000.00
1711 Monroe AveRacine $                    200,000.00
718 Perry AveRacine $                    220,000.00
3437 Sixth AveRacine $                    234,000.00
1400 College AveRacine $                    351,000.00
2425 S Memorial DrRacine $                    600,000.00
1690 43rd StRaymond $                      20,000.00
9709 Durand AveSturtevant $                    140,000.00
1519 92nd St Unit 73Sturtevant $                    155,000.00
9124 Florence AveSturtevant $                    255,000.00
9615 Charles StSturtevant $                    461,200.00
33834 Ivy CtTown of Burlington $                    165,000.00
2915 Spring DrTown of Burlington $                    218,000.00
28913 Bark LaneTown of Waterford $                    470,000.00
6809 Tichigan RdTown of Waterford $                    585,000.00
1117 Main StUnion Grove $                    180,000.00
2000 Norfolk RdUnion Grove $                    405,000.00
1983 Norfolk CtUnion Grove $                    414,000.00
1976 Cheshire DrUnion Grove $                    425,000.00
1431 13th AveUnion Grove $                    830,000.00
580 Gravity CtVillage of Waterford $                    100,000.00
907 AugustaVillage of Waterford $                    300,000.00
633 Annecy Park CircleVillage of Waterford $                    322,000.00
711 Apple Orchard DrVillage of Waterford $                    400,000.00

