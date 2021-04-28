Racine County had 73 properties transferred to new owners between April 5th and April 9th, according to the Racine County Register of Deeds Office property transfer record.
The properties acquired had a cash value of just over $16.6 million. Further, the transfers included properties occupied by Frito-Lay and Tower Energy Partners.
- Vioski Properties, LLC of Waterford sold the Frito-Lay building, 1431 – 13th Ave, Union Grove. Further, they sold the property to Meredith Holdings, LLC of UG for $830,000.00.
- At 2425 S Memorial Dr, Racine, the property is now owner-occupied by Tower Energy Partners for the price of $600,000.00.
|PROPERTY ADDRESS
|MUNICIPALITY
|REAL ESTATE VALUE
|4606 Sina Ln
|Caledonia
|$ 21,900.00
|6625 Cliffisde Ct
|Caledonia
|$ 126,920.00
|2635 Moraine Ct
|Caledonia
|$ 155,000.00
|6913 Revere Rd
|Caledonia
|$ 157,000.00
|5242 Willowview Rd
|Caledonia
|$ 337,711.00
|5825 Marwood Dr
|Caledonia
|$ 366,200.00
|2257 Ravenswood Rd
|City of Burlington
|$ 94,900.00
|27428 Dover View Ln
|Dover
|$ 84,900.00
|2605 Lakeshore Dr
|Dover
|$ 245,000.00
|1601 Richard Ave
|Mt Pleasant
|$ 118,000.00
|1626 Summerset Dr Apt 4
|Mt Pleasant
|$ 139,900.00
|5632 Cambridge Ln Unit 3
|Mt Pleasant
|$ 157,900.00
|5917 Taylor Ave
|Mt Pleasant
|$ 167,000.00
|1323 Scott Dr
|Mt Pleasant
|$ 239,900.00
|82515 Gina Dr
|Mt Pleasant
|$ 260,000.00
|2440 Markridge Circle
|Mt Pleasant
|$ 288,000.00
|6403 Nokomis Ct
|Mt Pleasant
|$ 335,000.00
|6547 Greenhill Dr
|Mt Pleasant
|$ 338,900.00
|3130 Pritchard Dr
|Mt Pleasant
|$ 363,500.00
|5932 Potomac Pl
|Mt Pleasant
|$ 375,000.00
|5740 Woodland Hills Dr
|Mt Pleasant
|$ 700,000.00
|26532 Lilac Ln Unit 8
|Norway
|$ 125,000.00
|7123 W Wind Lake Rd
|Norway
|$ 300,000.00
|26328 Grace Dr
|Norway
|$ 325,000.00
|25011 Breezy Point Rd
|Norway
|$ 386,000.00
|428 Cliff Ave
|Racine
|$ 20,000.00
|1224 Summit Ave
|Racine
|$ 27,500.00
|1351 Prospect St
|Racine
|$ 35,000.00
|1432 Villa St
|Racine
|$ 54,000.00
|1541 Grange Ave
|Racine
|$ 78,500.00
|1435 Quincy Ave
|Racine
|$ 90,000.00
|2053 Hayes Ave
|Racine
|$ 95,000.00
|2024 Lay Eye See Ave
|Racine
|$ 98,000.00
|1717 Summit Ave
|Racine
|$ 106,900.00
|3080 Old Mill Rd
|Racine
|$ 109,000.00
|2405 Green St
|Racine
|$ 125,000.00
|2501 17th St
|Racine
|$ 126,000.00
|929 College Ave
|Racine
|$ 127,500.00
|927 Marquette St
|Racine
|$ 130,000.00
|621 English St
|Racine
|$ 130,000.00
|1230 Cherry St
|Racine
|$ 135,000.00
|3320 La Salle St
|Racine
|$ 136,000.00
|910 Hagerer St
|Racine
|$ 140,000.00
|729 Arthur Ave
|Racine
|$ 145,000.00
|1129 Dr Mlk Jr Dr
|Racine
|$ 149,500.00
|2903 Mitchell St
|Racine
|$ 153,000.00
|5118 Lilac Ln
|Racine
|$ 180,000.00
|1682 Echo Ln
|Racine
|$ 183,000.00
|824 Virginia St
|Racine
|$ 185,000.00
|2209 Saint Clair St
|Racine
|$ 195,000.00
|1711 Monroe Ave
|Racine
|$ 200,000.00
|718 Perry Ave
|Racine
|$ 220,000.00
|3437 Sixth Ave
|Racine
|$ 234,000.00
|1400 College Ave
|Racine
|$ 351,000.00
|2425 S Memorial Dr
|Racine
|$ 600,000.00
|1690 43rd St
|Raymond
|$ 20,000.00
|9709 Durand Ave
|Sturtevant
|$ 140,000.00
|1519 92nd St Unit 73
|Sturtevant
|$ 155,000.00
|9124 Florence Ave
|Sturtevant
|$ 255,000.00
|9615 Charles St
|Sturtevant
|$ 461,200.00
|33834 Ivy Ct
|Town of Burlington
|$ 165,000.00
|2915 Spring Dr
|Town of Burlington
|$ 218,000.00
|28913 Bark Lane
|Town of Waterford
|$ 470,000.00
|6809 Tichigan Rd
|Town of Waterford
|$ 585,000.00
|1117 Main St
|Union Grove
|$ 180,000.00
|2000 Norfolk Rd
|Union Grove
|$ 405,000.00
|1983 Norfolk Ct
|Union Grove
|$ 414,000.00
|1976 Cheshire Dr
|Union Grove
|$ 425,000.00
|1431 13th Ave
|Union Grove
|$ 830,000.00
|580 Gravity Ct
|Village of Waterford
|$ 100,000.00
|907 Augusta
|Village of Waterford
|$ 300,000.00
|633 Annecy Park Circle
|Village of Waterford
|$ 322,000.00
|711 Apple Orchard Dr
|Village of Waterford
|$ 400,000.00