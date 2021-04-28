Racine County had 73 properties transferred to new owners between April 5th and April 9th, according to the Racine County Register of Deeds Office property transfer record.

The properties acquired had a cash value of just over $16.6 million. Further, the transfers included properties occupied by Frito-Lay and Tower Energy Partners.

Vioski Properties, LLC of Waterford sold the Frito-Lay building, 1431 – 13th Ave, Union Grove. Further, they sold the property to Meredith Holdings, LLC of UG for $830,000.00.

At 2425 S Memorial Dr, Racine, the property is now owner-occupied by Tower Energy Partners for the price of $600,000.00.

Further, check out the map below for more information on the properties sold. Also, check out our real estate dashboard here.

PROPERTY ADDRESS MUNICIPALITY REAL ESTATE VALUE 4606 Sina Ln Caledonia $ 21,900.00 6625 Cliffisde Ct Caledonia $ 126,920.00 2635 Moraine Ct Caledonia $ 155,000.00 6913 Revere Rd Caledonia $ 157,000.00 5242 Willowview Rd Caledonia $ 337,711.00 5825 Marwood Dr Caledonia $ 366,200.00 2257 Ravenswood Rd City of Burlington $ 94,900.00 27428 Dover View Ln Dover $ 84,900.00 2605 Lakeshore Dr Dover $ 245,000.00 1601 Richard Ave Mt Pleasant $ 118,000.00 1626 Summerset Dr Apt 4 Mt Pleasant $ 139,900.00 5632 Cambridge Ln Unit 3 Mt Pleasant $ 157,900.00 5917 Taylor Ave Mt Pleasant $ 167,000.00 1323 Scott Dr Mt Pleasant $ 239,900.00 82515 Gina Dr Mt Pleasant $ 260,000.00 2440 Markridge Circle Mt Pleasant $ 288,000.00 6403 Nokomis Ct Mt Pleasant $ 335,000.00 6547 Greenhill Dr Mt Pleasant $ 338,900.00 3130 Pritchard Dr Mt Pleasant $ 363,500.00 5932 Potomac Pl Mt Pleasant $ 375,000.00 5740 Woodland Hills Dr Mt Pleasant $ 700,000.00 26532 Lilac Ln Unit 8 Norway $ 125,000.00 7123 W Wind Lake Rd Norway $ 300,000.00 26328 Grace Dr Norway $ 325,000.00 25011 Breezy Point Rd Norway $ 386,000.00 428 Cliff Ave Racine $ 20,000.00 1224 Summit Ave Racine $ 27,500.00 1351 Prospect St Racine $ 35,000.00 1432 Villa St Racine $ 54,000.00 1541 Grange Ave Racine $ 78,500.00 1435 Quincy Ave Racine $ 90,000.00 2053 Hayes Ave Racine $ 95,000.00 2024 Lay Eye See Ave Racine $ 98,000.00 1717 Summit Ave Racine $ 106,900.00 3080 Old Mill Rd Racine $ 109,000.00 2405 Green St Racine $ 125,000.00 2501 17th St Racine $ 126,000.00 929 College Ave Racine $ 127,500.00 927 Marquette St Racine $ 130,000.00 621 English St Racine $ 130,000.00 1230 Cherry St Racine $ 135,000.00 3320 La Salle St Racine $ 136,000.00 910 Hagerer St Racine $ 140,000.00 729 Arthur Ave Racine $ 145,000.00 1129 Dr Mlk Jr Dr Racine $ 149,500.00 2903 Mitchell St Racine $ 153,000.00 5118 Lilac Ln Racine $ 180,000.00 1682 Echo Ln Racine $ 183,000.00 824 Virginia St Racine $ 185,000.00 2209 Saint Clair St Racine $ 195,000.00 1711 Monroe Ave Racine $ 200,000.00 718 Perry Ave Racine $ 220,000.00 3437 Sixth Ave Racine $ 234,000.00 1400 College Ave Racine $ 351,000.00 2425 S Memorial Dr Racine $ 600,000.00 1690 43rd St Raymond $ 20,000.00 9709 Durand Ave Sturtevant $ 140,000.00 1519 92nd St Unit 73 Sturtevant $ 155,000.00 9124 Florence Ave Sturtevant $ 255,000.00 9615 Charles St Sturtevant $ 461,200.00 33834 Ivy Ct Town of Burlington $ 165,000.00 2915 Spring Dr Town of Burlington $ 218,000.00 28913 Bark Lane Town of Waterford $ 470,000.00 6809 Tichigan Rd Town of Waterford $ 585,000.00 1117 Main St Union Grove $ 180,000.00 2000 Norfolk Rd Union Grove $ 405,000.00 1983 Norfolk Ct Union Grove $ 414,000.00 1976 Cheshire Dr Union Grove $ 425,000.00 1431 13th Ave Union Grove $ 830,000.00 580 Gravity Ct Village of Waterford $ 100,000.00 907 Augusta Village of Waterford $ 300,000.00 633 Annecy Park Circle Village of Waterford $ 322,000.00 711 Apple Orchard Dr Village of Waterford $ 400,000.00

Rating: 5 out of 5.