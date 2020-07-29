RACINE COUNTY – An Illinois man remains in custody on several charges after attempting to flee a Racine County Sheriff’s Office deputy early Sunday.

Bradley C. Shute

Bradley C. Shute, 49, was charged by the Racine County District Attorney’s Office with possession of a Schedule 1 narcotic, fleeing and eluding an officer, resisting or obstructing an officer and operating while intoxicated – first offense.

According to a Racine County Sheriff’s Office news release, he was stopped at about 6:52 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 94 northbound at Braun Road for traveling 90 mph in a 70-mph zone.

The sheriff’s deputy instructed Shute to leave the vehicle after detecting a strong odor of marijuana. However, Shute shouted an expletive at the deputy and drove away at a high rate of speed. The deputy pursued Shute and the brief chase ended when Shute pulled into a vacant business parking lot in Mount Pleasant.

He then left his vehicle, continued yelling expletives and ignoring the deputy’s verbal orders.

Shute was then tasered by the deputy and taken into custody. A drug detection dog gave a positive alert to the presence of drugs in Shute’s vehicle. A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed 93 capsules of an illegal Schedule 1 narcotic, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Rating: 1 out of 5.

Check out our COVID-19 dashboard.