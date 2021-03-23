YORKVILLE – A Milwaukee driver and two passengers were charged with various drug-related offenses following a Friday traffic stop on Interstate 94/41 here.

Isaiah D. Macon, 26, of Milwaukee was charged by the Racine County District Attorney’s Office with possession of drug paraphernalia-as party to a crime, possession with intent to deliver/distribute THC-as party to a crime, and carrying a concealed weapon.

According to the criminal complaint, a Racine County Sheriff’s deputy stopped Macon’s vehicle for speeding southbound. The front seat passenger was Tequila T. Jones, 20, of Milwaukee. The back seat passenger was Jquan Willaby, 25, of Milwaukee.

When asked, Macon told the deputy that there were about 10 grams of marijuana in the vehicle. Then, all of the individuals were removed from the vehicle and searched.

Drugs and other items found in search

Two baggies of a green leafy substance in the glovebox later tested positive for marijuana. Each weighed 10.9 grams.

In the center console was a small digital scale and a blunt that weighed 2 grams and tested positive for marijuana.

In the passenger-door pocket was a cigar roller that Jones said was to roll blunts.

Inside the passageway from the back seat to the trunk was a baggie with a green leafy substance that later tested positive for marijuana. It weighed 10.9 grams.

Also found in the passageway was a loaded 9mm Sig Sauer P320 pistol.

7 cell phones were in the vehicle.

Jones’s purse contained $10,600 in cash.

Willaby had $1,241 in cash and a baggie of a green leafy substance on his body. The contents later tested positive for marijuana and weighed 5.4 grams.

Macon told deputies that all the marijuana and the gun were his. He said the money was from his tax returns and his dog kennel/training business. He then stated that they were on their way to Chicago to shop at a baby store.

Jones said the marijuana and rollers were hers. She also stated the money in the purse was from tax returns and savings.

Initial court appearance results

Macon made an initial court appearance on Monday where the cash bond was set at $250, according to online court records. Further, a preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 7.

Jones was a co-defendant. She was charged by the District Attorney’s office with possession of drug paraphernalia-as a party to a crime and possession with intent to deliver/distribute THC-as a party to a crime. She made an initial court appearance on Monday where the cash bond was also set at $250. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 7.

Willaby was charged with possession of THC. He made an initial court appearance on Monday where the cash bond was set at $200. Also, a status conference is scheduled for May 21.

