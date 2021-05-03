BURLINGTON – A traffic stop led to a multiple drug-related charges filed against a Kenosha man here last week.

The Racine County District Attorney’s Office charged Jaymale K. Muhammad, 28, of Kenosha with possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

According to the criminal complaint, a Racine County Sheriff’s Office deputy stopped a vehicle driven by Muhammad in the area of Highway 36 and Durand Avenue on Thursday. The deputy detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and asked Muhammad to get out before conducting a search. Prior to the search, Muhammad told the deputy that there was “a large amount of marijuana under the seat in back of the vehicle,” the complaint stated. Muhammad also had $1,000 in cash in his front pocket.

In a search of the vehicle, deputies found 148.6 grams of a substance that later tested positive for THC. The marijuana was individually packaged and labeled in bags ranging in weight from 1.3 to 23.2 grams. The search also revealed a bag containing eight pills that tested positive for MDMA, a psychoactive drug also known as ecstasy or molly.

Other items found in the vehicle included three scales, a grinder containing suspected marijuana, suspected THC vape pen, several new and unopened rolling papers, a “dab rag” marijuana smoking device, sandwich bags, a tin containing suspected marijuana, a bag of THC Skittles and several individual bags containing what appeared to be marijuana shake.

Muhammad was taken into custody and held in the Racine County Jail. According to online court records, he made an initial court appearance on Friday where cash bond was set at $2,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 12 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.