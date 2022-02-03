Chester Todd and I met several years ago when I did a series about racism in Racine, Wisconsin — the second-worst place in the country for Black people to live.
Over the years, we’ve become good friends. Sometimes we talk on the phone for over an hour about Racine; how the community struggles with systemic racism and how Racine is starting to recognize its role in correcting those wrongs. He knows the ugly side of this beautiful city.
A former heroin addict, Chester spent time — like many Black people here — in prison. He’s also got a Master’s Degree and counseled many men getting out of prison. This is his story.
Ep. 1 There’s no dust on my knees
Welcome to Chats with Chester. The grandson of a sharecropper, Chester Todd, 80, moved to Racine, Wisconsin in 1951 at the age of 13 years old from Mayfield, Kentucky. Racism was blatant back then. But the emotional trauma of being treated as “other” never left him. In fact, those lessons of survival — the dos…
Ep. 2 White privilege: what Chester wants you to know
This episode of Chats with Chester tackles “that white privilege thing,” as he calls it. When you grow up in a country that was not designed for your race, life is very different than what the rest of the country’s citizens experience. Listen in today to learn how a life of exclusion and discrimination led…