Chet Todd and I met several years ago when I did a series about racism in Racine, Wisconsin — the second-worst place in the country for Black people to live.

Over the years, we’ve become good friends. Sometimes we talk on the phone for over an hour about Racine; how the community struggles with systemic racism and how Racine is starting to recognize its role in correcting those wrongs. He knows the ugly side of this beautiful city.

A former heroin addict, Chet spent time — like many Black people here — in prison. He’s also got a Master’s Degree and counseled many men getting out of prison. This is his story.