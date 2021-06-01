TOWN OF BURLINGTON – A man died Sunday night in a train versus pedestrian crash after a Canadian National freight train struck him in the 3000 Block of South Honey Lake Road.

Officials have withheld the name of the person pending notification to immediate family.

No foul play is suspected in the train versus pedestrian crash. Investigators believe the man intentionally positions himself on the railway. They are actively working with the Canadian National Police on the incident, according to a press release by the Sheriff’s Department.

“The Racine County Sheriff’s Office would like to that the City of Burlington Police Department, City of

Burlington Fire Department, Town of Burlington Fire Department, and the Wisconsin State Patrol

Technical Reconstruction Unit for their assistance with this unfortunate incident,” the press release reads.

This train versus pedestrian crash remains under investigation.