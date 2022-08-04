KENOSHA — The American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) announced its 2021-22 list of college and high school baseball teams who have earned their Team Academic Excellence award on July 27, and Tremper High School’s baseball team made the list.

Tremper team one of only 12 Wisconsin teams to earn award

Almost 700 college and high school baseball programs in the United States were recognized by ABCA, with only 12 being from Wisconsnin. The requirements to qualify were: must be a high school or college team, head coach must be a current ABCA member, team must have a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale during the 2021-2022 academic year.

“We’re extremely proud of our students and the commitment they’ve made to excel both on the field and in the classroom. It is definitely a team effort supported by caring parents and outstanding teachers and school staff,” Tremper High School athletic director John Matera said. “We’re very fortunate to have the Tremper community supporting our students and helping them achieve at a high level.” The award was presented by Sports Attack, a sponsor of ABCA. For the full list of award winners, click here.

