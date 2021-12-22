The Tremper Trojans’ boys basketball team has played in some close competitive games to start their season. The Trojans currently sit at 4-2 overall and have had close games with conference opponents to start the season including wins against city rival Bradford and Racine Horlick.

“We put our players in situations in practice, and to see them executing in spurts and playing hard is what we are most proud of,” head coach Brandon Morris said of the early season.

This year’s squad is completely different from last season as the Trojans have 11 players that have just started playing at the varsity level. Last year for many of these players was a season of not playing in front of crowds as well.

“I think they are doing fine so far,” Morris said. “As a coaching staff, the thing that we are most proud of is that we are getting better every day.

Junior Will Starks is the only player coming back from last year’s squad that averaged double digits in scoring, and is currently averaging 14.5 points per game this season. Senior Josh Krueger currently leads the team in scoring averaging 19.7 points per game, while Jalani Hudnall averages about 16 points per contest.

“We’re very fortunate to have the guys that we have shooting as well as they are,” Morris said. “We tell our players if you are open that you are shooting it.”

Morris also has some area Kenosha high school graduates on his coaching staff this season including Kenosha Indian Trail grads Andre Brown and Andrew Curtis as well as Tremper girl’s basketball alum and current Carthage basketball player Kelsey Coshun on staff. One of Brown’s goals as an assistant coach is to help bring a state basketball championship back to Kenosha.

“We want to give kids who played in this city and conference to be a part of the game they love,” Morris said of having them on staff.

Morris sees the Southeast Conference as a tough conference this year, especially with Racine Case being one of the top teams in the state preseason poll. He considers his team the forgotten team in the conference alongside Franklin, Oak Creek, Case and city rival Kenosha Bradford.

“Little by little, I think we are going to chip away,” Morris said. “Our hope is to surprise the rest of the conference because no one is thinking about Tremper.”

Tremper will be a part of the Go Sports American Classic at Carthage College over the holiday break. Their games will be against non-conference foes in Burlington on Monday and Kenosha St. Joe’s on Thursday.