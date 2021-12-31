The Tremper Trojans are not lacking for confidence this season despite the 2-9 start to the 2021 season. With having only five players that are seniors or juniors, the wins will motivate the team going forward this season.

“We’re very young and we are trying to grow as a team and a program,” Tremper head coach Lynell Collins said. “Wins will bring more confidence, and we want to build on that confidence because we are very young.”

Junior Aliana Brown has been the standout for the Trojans, and she is averaging 20 points per game this season. Brown had a four game stretch where she at least scored 29 points in each game including a 34-point game against Milwaukee Reagan on Dec. 15.

“She is one of those players that can do it all,” Collins said. “She is strong and can get to the basket, and she has been a good leader for our team.”

Freshman Emily Giese has been a key newcomer to this year’s Trojans squad. Giese is averaging nine points per game, but has been the Trojans’ key presence in rebounding with 13 boards per game.

Tremper went 1-1 in the Carthage holiday tournament including their second win of the season against Wilmot. The Trojans will take on Case and Park to start the post-holiday slate of games.

“If we continue to grow and get better each and every game, we’ll be where we need to be at at the end of the year,” Collins said of the rest of the season.