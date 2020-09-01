KENOSHA, WI – Present Donald J. Trump, Jacob Blake’s family, civil rights activists, protesters, and national media outlets converged Tuesday on the City after over a week of protesting and rioting. Here are the latest stories and reaction.

Kenosha continues curfew

Photo by Kevin Poirer

In an effort to curb rioting, public safety officials say the will continue having a curfew.

They say the curfew is needed in the interest of keeping peace after rioters burned businesses, churches and cars.

Targeting the area east of Interstate 94, the curfew will be in effect from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Wednesday.

After that, a curfew will remain from 9 p.m. through 7 a.m. through Sept. 7.

“The public needs to be off the streets for their safety.  The curfew will be enforced,” the press release reads.

Readers react to Trump’s visit

Denise Lockwood has an extensive background in traditional and non-traditional media. She has written for Patch.com, the Milwaukee Business Journal, Milwaukee Magazine and the Kenosha News.

