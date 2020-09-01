BREAKING: Kenosha is back in the streets to take part in today’s #JusticeForJacob Celebration. Trump may be in town to stir up division, but we’re here to show how united our community is to win justice. We’re not pawns, we’re people. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/Kw0Puhn8FH

Rev. Jesse Jackson arrives in Kenosha at the intersection where Jacob Blake was shot seven times in the back by police. He’s doing a radio interview ahead of a press conference where Blake’s family will be speaking. #Kenosha #WI #JacobBlake pic.twitter.com/RXkD9seALM

17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse is accused of shooting multiple people in Kenosha, WI, during protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake two days prior. @ABC sifted through numerous videos on social media to assemble a detailed timeline of that night. https://t.co/6apwObaTHo pic.twitter.com/gS48xoF2RO

Kenosha continues curfew

Photo by Kevin Poirer

In an effort to curb rioting, public safety officials say the will continue having a curfew.

They say the curfew is needed in the interest of keeping peace after rioters burned businesses, churches and cars.

Targeting the area east of Interstate 94, the curfew will be in effect from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Wednesday.

After that, a curfew will remain from 9 p.m. through 7 a.m. through Sept. 7.

“The public needs to be off the streets for their safety. The curfew will be enforced,” the press release reads.

Readers react to Trump’s visit

Thank you for coming to WI @realDonaldTrump. We are grateful for your leadership and perseverance to put an end to the destruction, riots and violence in Kenosha.

#MAGA https://t.co/Vro8ZOzAG5 — Jessi Ebben (@JessiEbbenWI) September 1, 2020

Trump should not visit Kenosha, WI, where protests erupted after a Black man was shot 7 times in the back by a white police officer, the state's lieutenant governor said. Trump will visit the city on Tuesday, sparking concerns this may worsen the strife.https://t.co/zDMCYIXjTo — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) August 30, 2020

Going to be an eventful day! The President is traveling to Kenosha, WI.



That’s why I love him, no one is going to tell him what to do.



Safe travels, sir! We the people, are with you! — Summer Sunshine Lady Liberty (@libertyladyusa) September 1, 2020