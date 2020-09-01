KENOSHA, WI – Present Donald J. Trump, Jacob Blake’s family, civil rights activists, protesters, and national media outlets converged Tuesday on the City after over a week of protesting and rioting. Here are the latest stories and reaction.
Kenosha continues curfew
In an effort to curb rioting, public safety officials say the will continue having a curfew.
They say the curfew is needed in the interest of keeping peace after rioters burned businesses, churches and cars.
Targeting the area east of Interstate 94, the curfew will be in effect from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Wednesday.
After that, a curfew will remain from 9 p.m. through 7 a.m. through Sept. 7.
“The public needs to be off the streets for their safety. The curfew will be enforced,” the press release reads.
DOJ: Jacob Blake admits to having knife during police shooting
KENOSHA, WI – Jacob Blake, the man shot by a Kenosha Police officer seven times in the back, admitted to having a knife, according to a press release by the […]
Teen arrested in shooting during Kenosha riots
KENOSHA, WI – A 17-year-old Antioch teen was arrested for shooting three people – one person in the head, one in the stomach and another in the arm – in […]
Opinion: Wanggaard asks Evers for more National Guard units
Dear Governor Evers, Two people are dead. Another was shot. This violence could have been prevented. Last night, the Kenosha County Board of Supervisors asked for an additional 1,500 National […]
Rioters take over Kenosha after police shooting
KENOSHA, WI – Following the police shooting of Jacob Blake Sunday, the rioting and looting continued. But the evening started off peaceful. Rioters set numerous buildings on fire, including the […]
Letter to the Editor: The complexities of reforming the City of Racine’s law enforcement agencies
Although I agree that some officers of the Racine Police Department undoubtedly need to undergo resocialization training as it pertains to their dealings with the city’s Black population, I think […]
Defund the police? Milwaukee eyes future amid Black Lives Matter protests, coronavirus budget crunch
Milwaukee activist Annia Leonard wants a safe community without police, and she draws from her own experience when thinking about what that could be: like the time a conflict at […]
Trump’s chief of staff says federal troops may be coming to Milwaukee
The Trump administration wants to roll out a plan this week to send more federal troops into “Democrat-run cities,” like Chicago, Milwaukee, and Portland, according to an interview White House […]
Letter to the Editor: Deeper Understanding of Police Reform
One would think police reform means taking most of the authority from those who are trained to protect and serve. However, it is only when one is looking from the […]
