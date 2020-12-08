RACINE ⏤ A Tuesday morning structure fire caused $35,000 in damages to a business on De Koven Avenue in the city.
According to the Racine Fire Department, firefighters responded to Modine Manufacturing, 1500 De Koven Avenue, around 7 a.m. Tuesday morning.
When they arrived, they saw “a light haze inside the building.”
Upon investigation, firefighters learned the fire had stuck to an aluminum particle collection machine. They were able to bring the fire under control in about an hour of arriving.
In total, 24 firefighters from the RFD responded to the scene. Neither firefighters nor civilians reported injuries in the fire.
“As a reminder to the general public, please treat all fire alarm activations as if there is a real fire,” the department stated in its release. “Please proceed to the nearest exit and reassemble with co-workers or family members in a preselected meeting spot.”
