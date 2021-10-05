As part of the 2021 Governor’s Service Awards, Governor Evers and Serve Wisconsin recognized 2021 AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers from throughout the state who have volunteered to help our fellow Wisconsinites for 20 years or more. This recognition was added to the annual ceremony this year, and it will become a yearly tradition to honor AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers the year they reach the milestone of twenty years of volunteer service. Addressing this group of long-term volunteers that have served their communities for at least two decades since turning 55, Governor Evers said “to the 221 AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers who have reached that impressive milestone in volunteer service, on behalf of our entire state, thank you for your hard work and dedication. Your service is an inspiration to all of us.”

Included within this group of senior citizens are 14 RSVP of Kenosha County volunteers and 6 RSVP of Racine County volunteers. These AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers will be presented with their framed certificates by Serve Wisconsin at a recognition luncheon on Wednesday, October 6 from 12:00-1:30 p.m. at Kenosha’s Lincoln Park Flower Garden (6900 18th Avenue, Kenosha, WI 53143)

RSVP of Kenosha County volunteers

  • Gerald Anderson
  • Jerome Clements
  • William Colombe
  • Minnie Cox-Laudonio
  • Eleanor Gapko
  • Catherine Higgins
  • John Hoffman
  • Dorothy Jansen
  • Carol Knight
  • Louis Kroll
  • Betty Schlater
  • Maxine Silvus
  • Marilyn Strangberg
  • Ellen Przybylski ** (local honorable mention)

RSVP of Racine County volunteers

  • Shirley Chmieleski
  • Evelyn Lajiness
  • Ellen Martino
  • Barbara Rigden
  • Jackie Romeril
  • Lawrence Terry

